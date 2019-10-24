WAT! Did the VEA Criticize Senator Sturtevant For The Federal Tax Equalization Bill?

YES THEY DID!

SB 1531, Called Bad For Education, and a Budget Buster, Is the Bill that Made the State Standard Deduction Equal to the Feds!

I wondered about the latest attack ad against Senator Glen Sturtevant. It accused him of some sort of budget busting bill that would hurt education.

It sounded like a federal election campaign ad. So I studied the ad from the Virginia Education Association and it cited Senate Bill 1531.

Here is the bill the Virginia’s teachers association criticized Senator Sturtevant for:

SB 1531 Income tax, state; equalizes standard deduction with the federal standard deduction.

Introduced by: Glen H. Sturtevant, Jr. | all patrons … notes | add to my profiles

That’s right: That is the bill that stopped the politicians from stealing YOUR tax money if you take the standard deduction.

We should thank Senator Sturtevant for his leadership on this bill and ask ourselves: Why do the teacher’s association oppose this bill? Did they want to keep the money?

If you live in the 10th district – vote for Sturtevant! If not, consider voting GOP this year.