There is a misleading email running about (I got it too) in re Del. Glenn Davis. I could not find a way to get it in a form I could link.

Now let’s comment on it:

Several paragraphs are spent on the 2014 Medicaid “expansion” bill that Davis supported (bold in original).

In 2014, McAuliffe tried to expand Medicaid with the help of Republican Delegate Glenn Davis, now a candidate for Lieutenant Governor. With Glenn Davis leading the charge, Terry McAuliffe endorsed the Medicaid expansion bill, urging all of his close allies to vote in favor of the legislation, as reported by the Richmond Times-Dispatch. They did. When the votes were tallied, the Davis bill expanding Medicaid for able-bodied adults received the support of every single one of McAuliffe’s big-spending allies in the House and not one single vote from Taxpayer Protection Pledge signers, friends of taxpayers like you. Fortunately, the Davis Obamacare expansion bill failed to advance and died in the House.

I discussed this bill at some length in my post on how conservative Davis is. This bill is not classic Medicaid expansion. It is wrong to suggest otherwise. This email cites an ATR analysis of alleged tax hikes Davis supported – twice.

Norquist now asks the reader to “forward this email to some of your friends and family…” to expose the tax hiking and free spending Del. Davis. The email does not say vote for Sen. Vogel or Sen. Reeves but it does say in effect – don’t vote for Davis.

Well, I plan to take Norquist at his word: But instead of sending the email to others, I plan to now comment on it. I have forwarded the email to the candidate.

I can only draw one conclusion: Davis must be scaring someone in the GOP – or one of the other campaigns – and I would say that Del. Davis’ positive ideas and vision for the Commonwealth must be catching on.

I have endorsed Davis. Here is why:

And I would say this: I studied Delegate Davis’ positions. I believe he is a mainstream conservative. I believe he was soothe the suburban women in NOVA and Henrico we need to win the election. Davis talks ideas and jobs. He went to Estonia at his own expense (that really got my attention) to talk and discuss business ideas. He is a bit wonky. That is a compliment. I think he still has idealism for public service. I think Davis cares about people, ideas and jobs. He answered my question about the so-called Medicaid expansion. Yes it would have expanded Medicaid but not as an entitlement program. I think he was trying to build bridges without sacrificing a free-market approach. It is not fair to simply say: Davis voted to expand Medicaid. (I am not ready to endorse the idea yet but could be persuaded.)

Don’t let lies and scaremongering affect you: Vote for the candidate for LG who can WIN the general election and who wants to bring vision to the Commonwealth. That candidate is Del. Glenn Davis. Vote for Davis June 13.

About Elwood Sanders Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)

Share this: Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Reddit

