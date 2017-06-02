A mock beheading of our President, Donald J. Trump.

Sexually crude and explicit Late Night TV “jokes” about Russian President Putin’s penis and Trump.

Diminutive Jeopardy winner (who writes children’s books) attacks and bullies 11 year old Barron Trump.

Students attacking professors because the professor failed to leave campus to protest white people.

And on and on it goes.

CNN is in full meltdown mode because Trump pulled us out of the Paris “Climate” Accords that rape and pillage America’s treasure and resources, shuts down our productivity and puts us at a competitive disadvantage. And all the while allows other countries to pollute at will. After the accords had devastated America for 13 years, forcing us to turn away from oil, coal and natural gas to cut pollution, China would be allowed to spew what America saves every 14 days. Every sacrifice America makes would be wiped out by China 26 times every year.

Just how stupid is Obama? Pretty stupid when you look at the details of this “accord” that is essentially nothing more than a Presidential Executive Order left over from Obama. But then we all know Obama was of a mind that America is a horrible racist nation that deserved to be throttled back to the clout of a third world country. And this “treaty” did just that.

You see, this “accord” was never ratified by the Senate. Article II of the US Constitution gives the President authority to enter into treaties, provided that 2/3 of the Senate approved. Obama never even tried to get this Treaty ratified because 67 Senators would never go along with this absurd job killing extortion racket. But that didn’t stop the Obama EPA and the rest of the administration from implementing it.

Trump immediately halted that too.

So when you hear the doom and gloom coming out of the left wing media and the Democrats all trying to raise money on it, know that this was never a ratified treaty and was the rest of the world’s attempt at destroying the United States.

It was never about the environment or the climate. It was about money.

Elon Musk, Tesla CEO who was a Trump advisor quit the Trump advisory team because Trump pulled us out of the Paris Accords. Musk makes solar panels and electric cars and stood to make a ton of money off of the Climate Accord.

Trump should return the favor and have NASA pull it’s contracts from Musk’s SpaceX company that account for most of Musk’s revenue. There is a swamp that needs draining!

Others pulled out from advising Trump and still others, who were not advisors, urged Trump to leave the accord alone.

Follow the money!

Like Musk, these companies either stood to gain from the accord or are run by flaming liberal snowflakes. Or both!

So after the US spent billions of dollars, lost millions of jobs in the US and funded jobs overseas, how much global warming would we avoid? According to the jackasses that predicted the polar ice caps would have melted by now and Florida would be under water, two tenths of one degree by the year 2100 is all this accord would do.

That is not even enough to melt a CNN reporter.

Drain the swamp!

About Tom White Tom is a US Navy Veteran, owns an Insurance Agency and is currently an IT Manager for a Virginia Distributor. He has been published in American Thinker, currently writes for the Richmond Examiner as well as Virginia Right! Blog. Tom lives in Hanover County, Va and is involved in politics at every level and is a Recovering Republican who has finally had enough of the War on Conservatives in progress with the Leadership of the GOP on a National Level.

