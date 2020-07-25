We Need You, Delegate Glenn Davis, to Run For Governor!

Right Away If Not Sooner!

There is still no GOP frontrunner for the highest office in Virginia. Yes, Senator Amanda Chase is running. But she hurt herself with recent comments and will probably be polarizing; now I know Senator Chase and she is not a racist but perception is important.

You, on the other hand, are one of most non-polarizing conservatives in the entire Commonwealth. You even, got to say it: Boo! Hiss!, voted for the ERA! (I tried to talk you out of it!) But you are a solid conservative.

You will bring a clever campaign style. Watch this:

Davis, who’s held the seat in the 84th House District since 2013, said in a press release Wednesday that the attack ads, which he calls “lies,” have led to a rise in name recognition and “positive impressions in recent polling” — so much so that he’s credited the Democratic Party with $44,000 in in-kind, non-monetary contributions on his latest campaign finance report.

You want to talk and write about taxes and business and regulations; you even went to Estonia at your own dime (how I discovered you) and saw for yourself the Internet innovations of the Baltic nation now thank Jesus free from the Soviet Union and communism.

Check out some bills from this session:

HB 139 New media and technology innovation; establishes income tax credit. Taxes and technology, rah!

HB 349 Hemp products; regulation, advertising. All for hemp!

HB 499 Higher Education Advisory Committee; higher education funding, report. (Note to the next Governor: Add higher education salaries to that report)

HB 1584 Business advisory committee; established. More potential innovation in education.

HB 1125 Charitable Gaming Board; Texas Hold’em poker events. Yes! Legalize Poker in Virginia! Sorry I won’t be there…

HB 1124 Yellow schools; authorization. Not sure I understand it…but it sounds innovative! (I am concerned about the constitutionality of delegation of the authority of school boards to a private entity.)

HB 1550 Franchises; covenants not to compete. Protects franchisees.

And one more:

HB 141 Marriage records; divorce and annulment reports, eliminates requirement for identification of race.

I think it is time. Time to fire up Mello Yellow. Again. Time to save the GOP and the Commonwealth. As Mordecai said to Esther: Maybe for such as time as this. Delegate Davis, we need you to run for Governor.

