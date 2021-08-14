Well, Blogger Sanders did not get elected a judge…

…so what now?

Not sure what will happen. I do have the right to write here again. I want to consider what voice Sandy will or should have. I would rather not write about the usual issues: COVID, January 6, Trump v. Biden, who won?, etc. I am still keen on liberty politics and a new sports system that the world needs. Opposition to neo-con warmongering.

I do congratulate the Court of Appeals winners, especially my long time colleague, Frank Friedman. Friedman will make a great judge. Let’s pray for all the judges elected this week.

I do thank the readers for patience with me. Also how about ideas for writing? Thank you if you contacted a delegate and/or senator and asked them to vote for me for judge. My gratefulness cannot be adequately expressed in words.