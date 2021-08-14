Well, Blogger Sanders did not get elected a judge…

…so what now?
Not sure what will happen. I do have the right to write here again. I want to consider what voice Sandy will or should have. I would rather not write about the usual issues: COVID, January 6, Trump v. Biden, who won?, etc. I am still keen on liberty politics and a new sports system that the world needs. Opposition to neo-con warmongering.
I do congratulate the Court of Appeals winners, especially my long time colleague, Frank Friedman. Friedman will make a great judge. Let’s pray for all the judges elected this week.
I do thank the readers for patience with me. Also how about ideas for writing? Thank you if you contacted a delegate and/or senator and asked them to vote for me for judge. My gratefulness cannot be adequately expressed in words.
About Elwood Sanders
Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)
