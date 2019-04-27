Well, the 97th Still Has A Convention, Thank Jesus!

I did attend the fateful meeting at the Atlee Library today and I will give a testimony first: I did pray to the Triune God of the Bible on the way that He would intervene in this matter if it was His Will!

And there was NO motion to cancel the convention! When the 97th District Committee got to New Business, there was a preliminary matter about the rules for the convention, a motion to table the rules decision that the chair ruled out of order, two committee members protested the decision of the chair, [there had been a Candy Crowley moment where one of the committee members (I think Reynold from Hanover) asked for a parliamentary ruling from who I believe to be Boyd Marcus], that protest was ruled also out of order, adjournment was made but not seconded and then the chair declared the meeting adjourned and walked out.

The remaining three (the chair is non-voting) “moved” to table the rules question to Monday, April 29 at 7 pm at the Atlee Library.

BUT No motion was made to abolish the convention!

So what is the result? The convention is still on, I read a legal brief (I told the lawyer for Scott Wyatt’s campaign, Jeffrey Adams a legal brief was like porn for a lawyer but more holy!), brought my Venezuela flag, and later had the insight to say at this blog: Jesus did it!

It might make me a religious fanatic to say it but I do believe it was an answer to prayer! Will I show up Monday night? Maybe. But I am sure I will pray!