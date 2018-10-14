Election night coverage is bad on third parties. The LP and the Greens were running up huge numbers for President – numbers never seen before in their history in the LPs case – huge numbers for Dr. Stein compared to 2012 in the Green Party case – and the only commentary was that they were throwing the election (usually to Trump).

No discussion of numbers or history or significance or ballot access – just – why are young people voting for third parties and offering lame suggestions that they were simply opting out of a bad set of choices or above the fray.

With the instant projection in most races when the polls close, the impact of third parties is negated still more. Nobody cares if the LP or Green candidate overperformed.

So I am considering a live blog of the election night with emphasis on third party results. I am still interested in control of Senate and House but will dig deeper into results. I will definitely cover Senator Ebke in Nebraska, the LPs in the New Hampshire lower house running for election for the first time as LPs, Brandon Nelson running for the California state assembly in District 4, of course perhaps the first statewide winner for the LP: Gary Johnson (Or will there be another one first?), and other important races such as the non-partisan race for Mayor of Phoenix, where Libertarian Nicholas Sarwarek is in a four way race with two Dems and a GOP. If no one gets 50%, the top two will have a runoff in March (Why so long?) to decide who is mayor. I have no idea who is doing well in that race.

I would like to cover important Green Party races but I admit I am not versed on that party. Here are three Greens who broke into the top two general election ballot in California. Can someone help me?

What do my readers think?

About Elwood Sanders Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)

