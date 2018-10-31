From the same LP.org article I cited for comes a story that is best just excerpted out for your reading pleasure and my analysis:

People are increasingly realizing that Libertarian Party candidates are both more fiscally responsible than their Republican opponents and more socially tolerant and accepting than their Democratic opponents. Democrats in Indiana, for instance, recently sent out mailers to conservatives that Lucy Brenton, the Libertarian Party candidate for U.S. Senate from Indiana, is more responsible on fiscal issues than the Republican candidate.

This is as good a place as any to discuss the huge dilemma any liberty-minded voter can have and will have:

What if you are in a state where say the senate race is tight and you really, REALLY want to vote for the Libertarian but you know that nominee is very unlikely to win the election.

Now committed Libertarians would probably vote the LP anyway. A pox on both of your houses! But most of us know that it is likely, at least marginally, better for the state and nation if the GOP wins and maintains control of both houses of Congress. And what about that governorship or Attorney General? Many of those hopefuls tend to be polarizing.

Now, back to the story: As much as I am glad for free publicity for a LP candidate – this is really a dirty trick to get liberty-minded voters aligned with the GOP to switch to a candidate that I am afraid will not win. But the Dem will more likely win!

What should the GOP do? Probably exactly what the LP candidate for Mayor of Phoenix suggested (probably a bit in jest):

“They’re right,” said Libertarian National Committee Chair Nicholas Sarwark, who is also running for mayor of Phoenix. “We’re waiting for Indiana Republicans to point out to Hoosier liberals that Brenton is also better on police reform and foreign wars than the Democratic candidate.”

Probably won’t happen.

So, what should I do in say Indiana, Sanders?

Need to study ALL the candidates and see who you like best. Or like the least. You can vote strategically. Liberty can be won incrementally too.

If the race is a runaway, voting for principle is easy. Judge the polls and see what is going on.

Need to ask: What does the LP need for ballot access? (Accordingly to the handy-dandy chart provided [thanks Richard!] by Richard Winger from Ballot Access News the race in Indiana is NOT the US Senate but rather the Secretary of State’s race and there is a LP running there and Mark Rutherford needs 5% to gain or keep access!)

Some local races might be better to vote LP regardless of chance of victory. I would add state rep or senate, too.

If you really do not care about either side winning – then vote LP!

Here is the handy-dandy chart (you have to click on this spot and it was show itself): ballot

Thanks again to Richard Winger for the handy-dandy ballot access chart!

About Elwood Sanders Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)

