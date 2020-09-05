What is the Effect of AG Herring’s Decision to Run For Re-Election on the LP? UPDATE: Davis for LG Again?

LP of Virginia: Find and run your best candidate for LG not AG, unless…

I was surprised that the Attorney General, Mark Herring, has decided to run for a third term. I can only hope the GOP can find a strong candidate to run. I am told that Del. Jason Miyares is considering a run; Virginia Beach GOP leader and attorney Chuck Smith is in the race.

Now I told some folks at a LP FB page for Libertarian candidates my initial analysis like this:

My analysis has changed but not materially. I do not know of a candidate but I DO think the LG race is the best for ballot access. Less money has been spent in the LG the last two cycles. Governor and AG will bring in gobs of money. Now that best race analysis could change a bit because AG Herring is running for reelection and I am not sure the GOP can beat him. Governor will have a primary in both parties, too. Let’s find the best candidate and run him or her for LG and if the best is a lawyer, keep the options open until we find out who is running against AG Herring.

However, there is a development that could affect me personally and my readers ought to know about.

Bearing Drift is reporting (and after seeing their lead article giving credence to the article in the evil Atlantic on Trump I wonder if I should cite them but I’ll leave plagiarism to others!) that my hero Del. Glenn Davis is running, alas NOT for Governor as I have suggested, but again for LG:

Bearing Drift can now confirm Delegate Glenn Davis (R-Virginia Beach) is exploring a run for Lieutenant Governor of Virginia in 2021. Glenn previously ran for this position in 2017, creating a great amount of goodwill across the Commonwealth in his “Mellow Yellow” RV. He is considering a full-fledged announcement of the campaign in the next couple of weeks.

I have already informed the delegate I will help him. Del. Davis has, perhaps wisely, not yet as of the posting of this blog responded. It is a winnable race for Davis at this point according to BD:

The only Republican candidate at this time exploring a run for Lieutenant Governor in 2021 is former Delegate Tim Hugo. The only Democratic candidate to announce is Delegate Hala Ayala, with Delegate Elizabeth Guzman exploring a run for LG also.

Now I can say that LG is still the best race for the LP if they find the right candidate but if the GOP candidate for AG is weak the opening for the LP for the elusive ten percent might be AG. But that is subject to supporters getting behind the candidate in an off year election.