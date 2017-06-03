Yes victory laps and sweet tea was purchased by the gallon in the run up to the wonderful “withdrawal” (Can’t withdraw from something you never entered into legally – just an EO removing this President Obama signature from the climate accord just like President Clinton’s from the dangerous International Criminal Court) from the Paris Climate Treaty.

I would now apply a bit of that Trump jujitsu that drove Hillary and her followers (especially in the media) crazy during the election. I would come up with a simple one page alternative to Paris. Maybe unveil it in Pittsburgh perhaps.

It would say something like this:

Article I: We, the nations of the world, concerned about potential issues with the climate and desiring to do our part, do hereby covenant with each other to do the following:

We intend to make a morally binding pledge to reduce greenhouse gases and increase such useful environmental programs such as recycling and wildlife conservation in keeping with our laws and traditions. We intend to have transparency in our efforts. On June 30 or each year, we can submit a report of our efforts if we choose to but are not required to. The signatories of this agreement agree to fund a small board that will meet at various places around the world and a small staff to that board that will issue a report by September 30 of each year as to progress on pledges and the climate in general.

Article II – This agreement is not intended to be positive law or obligate any nation to take any action.

Get some nations that feel oppressed by Paris and its nonsense to sign onto this Pittsburgh Accord and encourage others to do so. Get out and restore your sovereignty but still fight climate change if you choose.

About Elwood Sanders Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)

Share this: Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Reddit

