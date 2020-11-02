What Races are Sandy the Blogger Covering Tuesday Night?

Ballot Access Races, Prominent LPers, Of Course Trump and Biden (And Jorgensen and Hawkins!)

Yes it is planned, Jesus willing, to blog on election night while the super hero movie called Election 2020 plays out – you know the one from 2016 – where most of the commentators were rooting for the bad guys (and gals) to win? and I am keen on that election. I think President Trump will win in a close election.

But there are interesting races throughout the country for third parties who are usually by the mainstream media relegated to evil spoilers (Remember when and I paraphrase Rachel Maddow pointing to the Gary Johnson vote and saying some will see Ralph Nader, yeah that stuff.) and thanks to the newly updated Handy Dandy Chart (thanks and hat tip to Richard Winger for the update) we can try to monitor ballot access.

I had a issue at home that kept me from better covering the races in 2018. I cannot promise that this will not happen this time but it is looking promising. See you Tuesday and go vote!