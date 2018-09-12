As you know Sandy the Blogger has been somewhere between Earth and the clouds (the National Weather Service could have hired Sandy as a hurricane tracker this week!) since the fabulous speech by Ambassador (now National Security Adviser) John Bolton on the ICC. It was one of the best speeches by a US government official in recent times.

But why was this speech made now? Cui bono? Yes it was the eve of 9/11 and Yes it was a delayed reaction to a (I did not know and that is naughty on me!) suggestion by the ICC Prosecutor’s office that a file be opened on alleged human rights abuses in Afghanistan.

But in hearing the speech again yesterday AM I realized that there was one other reason for this new position: Neo-cons were worried the Court might come after them for starting future wars all over – which in the past they are unquestionably guilty: Kosovo, Iraq, Libya, Syria and maybe other places. And tactics of war might be called into question as well. Now Aggression is a war crime the ICC could investigate (under certain conditions).

Now it is tempting to say about the neo-cons: Sic the ICC on them – they deserve it! BUT the Constitution is still the Supreme Law of the Land (next to the Bible most dear – I think the Ambassador was thinking something like that when he was speaking on the secular sovereignty of our Constitution! So exciting!) and although rights are inalienable and come from God as the Declaration of Independence asserts, it is also true that governments protect those rights. The US Constitution is the best way in this world today to protect those rights. The International Criminal Court is a threat to our rights. It must be abolished.

One more item: It ought to be a condition of our intervention, say in Afghanistan: Either your country tears up the ICC or it signs the bilateral treaty authorized by the Rome Statute exempting US troops from its terms. I prefer the first one. Either one but one or the other ought to be non-negotiable.

About Elwood Sanders Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)

Share this: Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...