The Richmond Times-Dispatch had a wonderful article – it caused a victory lap at my home!

Hanover grading-scale change leads to push for elected school board

And the news gets better:

“I don’t know why they were selected,” Stubblefield said. “As a parent, that bothers me.”

“I haven’t seen an issue that is specifically outlined that suggests a need to change,” Kelly-Wiecek said. “I really think that keeping the politics of elected offices out of school decisions is a very good thing.”

Usually, I’d agree with Lucius Cary, the Second Viscount Falkland: If it is not necessary to change, then it is necessary not to change. But the quality of the schools is not the reason for change. It is: Having unelected officials appointed by a small group of officials run the schools. It does not take the politics out of the process. It just shuts out the people. Yes, Supervisor Kelly-Wiecek is right: You can contact your school board member – I did recently on a critical issue – BUT who is my school board member answering to? Not to me. I did not vote for her. The seven supervisors, and her district supervisor most importantly, did vote for her.

Note that the supervisor only wants the school board to be elected IF they can TAX the people (which they CANNOT presently – that would take a change in STATE LAW so don’t believe any fake news on that!) independently:

About Elwood Sanders Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)

