Where is Sandy Sanders and What is he Doing? Running for Judge…

I owe my readers an apology. I did not think the judgeship thing would take this long. And now the seats on the Court of Appeals are approved but the people have not been selected; we are in to use a soccer term penalty minutes. Yes people can help me; email your senator and delegate. But I thought I’d stay quiet. But my next post is important. Please help get all the Dems on the primary ballot. It is best in a democratic Republic for a diversity of views to be heard. Stay tuned. Either Jesus opens a door for me to be judge of the Court of Appeals or He has something else for me to do.

About Elwood Sanders Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)