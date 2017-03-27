To borrow from the great comedian Jeff Foxworthy, if the term offends you, you might be a Cuckservative. And going by that wisdom, there are a lot of very loud Cuckservatives in Virginia and around the nation that went into full Cuck meltdown over the last few days.

For the uninitiated, Cuckservative isn’t a vulgar term unless you happen to be one. Nor is it an exclusive term to the fake boogieman “Alt-right” or “white supremacists” either. In fact, the term was used by a couple of native Americans John Red Eagle and Vox Day in their 2015 book “Cuckservative: How “Conservatives” Betrayed America”

The Urban Dictionary has the following definition for Cuckservative:

A Cuckservative is a self-styled “conservative” who will cravenly sell out and undermine his home country’s people, culture, and national interest in order to win approval with parties hostile or indifferent to them.

And those snowflakes that feign apoplectic after GOP Gubernatorial hopeful Corey Stewart used the word to describe rival GOP candidate Ed Gillespie no doubt take offense because the term strikes too close to home. If the term offends you, you might be a Cuckservative.

And for the record, Virginia GOP Chairman John Whitbeck finds the term offensive.

So as the Cuckservative followers of Enron Ed Gillespie continue to swarm and insult anyone either supporting Stewart or not supporting Gillespie, sane people in Virginia find their actions far more offensive than the imagined vulgarity uttered by Corey Stewart. These snowflakes wear their emotions on their cuffs taking every opportunity to find offense with Stewart.

So while their candidate was lobbying for Enron and pulling in big bucks, they can ignore that because Corey Stewart believes that the Taliban like actions of pulling down monuments is worse.

Or while Gillespie was the White House Council for George W. Bush, the Bush White House was illegally wiretapping American Citizens without warrants.

I endorsed Corey Stewart because I believe Ed Gillespie has shown poor judgement in his lobbying bosses and failure to protect Americans from illegal wiretaps. Or at least resign in protest. Instead, Bush is raising money for him.

Cuckservatives are spineless creatures with an interest in enriching themselves with more money and more power.

Sad.

About Tom White Tom is a US Navy Veteran, owns an Insurance Agency and is currently an IT Manager for a Virginia Distributor. He has been published in American Thinker, currently writes for the Richmond Examiner as well as Virginia Right! Blog. Tom lives in Hanover County, Va and is involved in politics at every level and is a Recovering Republican who has finally had enough of the War on Conservatives in progress with the Leadership of the GOP on a National Level.

Share this: Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Reddit

