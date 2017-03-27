To borrow from the great comedian Jeff Foxworthy, if the term offends you, you might be a Cuckservative. And going by that wisdom, there are a lot of very loud Cuckservatives in Virginia and around the nation that went into full Cuck meltdown over the last few days.
For the uninitiated, Cuckservative isn’t a vulgar term unless you happen to be one. Nor is it an exclusive term to the fake boogieman “Alt-right” or “white supremacists” either. In fact, the term was used by a couple of native Americans John Red Eagle and Vox Day in their 2015 book “Cuckservative: How “Conservatives” Betrayed America”
The Urban Dictionary has the following definition for Cuckservative:
A Cuckservative is a self-styled “conservative” who will cravenly sell out and undermine his home country’s people, culture, and national interest in order to win approval with parties hostile or indifferent to them.
And those snowflakes that feign apoplectic after GOP Gubernatorial hopeful Corey Stewart used the word to describe rival GOP candidate Ed Gillespie no doubt take offense because the term strikes too close to home. If the term offends you, you might be a Cuckservative.
And for the record, Virginia GOP Chairman John Whitbeck finds the term offensive.
So as the Cuckservative followers of Enron Ed Gillespie continue to swarm and insult anyone either supporting Stewart or not supporting Gillespie, sane people in Virginia find their actions far more offensive than the imagined vulgarity uttered by Corey Stewart. These snowflakes wear their emotions on their cuffs taking every opportunity to find offense with Stewart.
So while their candidate was lobbying for Enron and pulling in big bucks, they can ignore that because Corey Stewart believes that the Taliban like actions of pulling down monuments is worse.
Or while Gillespie was the White House Council for George W. Bush, the Bush White House was illegally wiretapping American Citizens without warrants.
I endorsed Corey Stewart because I believe Ed Gillespie has shown poor judgement in his lobbying bosses and failure to protect Americans from illegal wiretaps. Or at least resign in protest. Instead, Bush is raising money for him.
Cuckservatives are spineless creatures with an interest in enriching themselves with more money and more power.
Sad.
We find John Whitbeck, Chairman of the Republican Party of Virginia, offensive for picking and choosing winners and losers in Republican Primaries in Virginia. That is not the role of the RPV.
Whitbeck is a Muslim Sympathizer who runs to the Adams Center Mosque with fellow Muslim David Ramadan at the first opportunity after the November 8th election to apologize for Trump.
Whitbeck and that entire Republican Party of Virginia leadership team need to be FIRED.
http://www.roanoke.com/news/politics/ed-gillespie-to-attend-campaign-fundraiser-with-george-w-bush/article_2a5f62c0-5d66-5480-b911-95229a5f635a.html
Corey was absolutely correct when he called EnRon Ed a Cuckservative. George W. Bush is a NeoCon and by association so is Ed Gillespie as Bush’s White House Advisor. Two unfunded wars for Oil to fund the Industrial War Complex, Medicare Part D- unfunded, No Child Left Behind, A near depression with Goldman Sachs Treasury Secretary Hank Paulson taking out Bear Stearns and Lehman Brothers, TARP, the Patriot Act ( illegal surveillance) 10 trillion in debt, trillions in foreign aid to our enemies….. OPEN BORDERS and AMNESTY for MILLIONS….. that is neoconservatism– people- the Cuckservatives who destroyed our nation. 8 years of Cuckservatism under George W. Bush gave us 8 years of Barack Hussein Obama. Don’t doubt me.
Globalist and New World Order LOSER Jeb Bush still undermining our POTUS… and EnRon Ed will be in Texas collecting checks from these people. RINO Gillespie will never embrace Trump’s agenda for Virginia.
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/03/27/jeb-bush-trump-has-become-a-distraction-in-and-of-himself/
http://pilotonline.com/news/government/politics/virginia/former-gov-mcdonnell-endorses-gillespie-for-gop-gubernatorial-nomination/article_16841684-64fb-5ef6-bcc5-a0160a419c92.html
Another Cuckservative endorsement for Establishment Ed- SpongeBob McDonnell.
If Establishment Ed is the GOP nominee, “Give the Illegals the Right to Vote” and Sanctuary Tom Perriello will be Virginia’s next Governor.
EnRon ED is a LOOSER!! If nominated I too agree that the GOP will loose Virginia to a DemoCrud party takeover!
The point has been made often and with great clarity that the left will fight, tooth and nail while the right will not. Concerns over offending the wide swath of varying interest groups allows the left to make progress because they don’t worry about such things.
Any legislative effort by the right however gets tripped up by the immediate whining over just ” who will be offended” , and how much the media will attack them.
What will it take before the right recognizes this and stops it ? Leadership, and that is sadly lacking on the right. From the local level and the miserable circumstances that surround the TEA Party groups failure to inspire people, to the state level where the RPV and a handful of PAC’s hinder any effective opposition because of their misguided worry over ” winning” and certainly absent the Freedom Caucus everyone of the republicans in DC sit down to pee.It is indeed pathetic. The republicrats can claim that they are winning a lot of elections, but for what purpose ? As soon as someone even yells at them they turn tail and run .
Bob Shannon King William