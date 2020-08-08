Who Will Be Biden’s VP Choice?

Susan Rice
Since it seems former VP Joe Biden is determined to stay with the silly “pick a woman” promise, and not appoint a choice best for the nation and will help him win the election, I think based on these two stories and my sense of the situation, that the former VP for President Obama (Just think – we could be talking perhaps about former Obama VP Tim Kaine’s running mate picks!)
Look forward to finding out this week!
Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA!
This is a solid prediction and I would not be surprised if he picks Rice. She’s competent, can keep him up to speed on foreign policy, and they’ve known each other and worked together for years. In the end I think this will be his most important criteria: someone he can work with and get along with. The only downside is that the Right will attack her on Benghazi and other Obama and Clinton crap. Of course, anyone Biden picks will take hits from the Right, most of them misleading or outright false.
Harris would be great but I like her for AG in the Biden cabinet.
I kind of like Whitmer. She’s popular in Michigan and he needs the state. Duckworth would also be great.
I would bet Whitmer or Rice if I had to make a wager.
I think Governor Whitmer has abused her power and enjoys the abuse. Unacceptable.
Even Politifact who I distrust as biased has some useful facts that support my claim.
https://www.politifact.com/factchecks/2020/apr/29/instagram-posts/michigan-gov-whitmer-has-not-been-stripped-her-eme/
Sandy
I wouldn’t be surprised if he picks Michelle Obama. She’s unhappy with America and it will allow her husband to have a de facto third term.
Hmmm…the Politifact article you link to debunks false reports that Whitmer banned the sale of vegetable seeds and American flags, as well as a false claim that the legislature had stripped her of power.
Russian disinformation?
In any event, 86% of Michigan voters seem to like the way Whitmer has handled the crisis, including almost 60% of Republican men. So she’s doing something right.
https://www.freep.com/story/news/local/michigan/2020/05/20/republican-men-views-coronavirus/5227671002/