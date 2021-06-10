Why Can’t the Right Get Right, Right?!

Greetings,

I hope my correspondence finds you in good health and spirits. I wanted to share this message from Mike Dickinson, who is Conservative Activist and former two time candidate for Richmond City Council District 1 in 2020 and most recently for House of Delegates 68th District 2021.

Mike Dickinson is a real Conservative. A MAGA Republican. Not to be confused with what is known as a Rino (Republican in name only).



We already have too many Rino’s in office at this time who do not stand for conservative principles. Mike has done this. In the last two political cycles Mike has hosted Trump Trains, sponsored community clean ups to remove graffiti and spoken in support of local law enforcement. He has been present in the local media and done his part to grow the party which he supports. But, the local GOP did not support Mike, as they are not MAGA Republicans. So, they found Mark Earley Jr. and placed him in the race.



I have to tell you all this in my way. There was a comedian I recall seeing some time ago with a stand up routine talking about poor people with bad credit during a time in the near future when the people will be charged for the air we breathe. The comedian gets to the counter at the air company and exclaims, “I would like to put the air in my Momma name….”



The crowd erupted in laughter. But, I do not see the humor in this situation. There was a story which broke about Mr. Earley, Jr. using his parents address on his Commonwealth of Virginia Department of Elections application. Follow me with this readers. A lawyer lied on his application and won an election to run and represent the people and he does not live in the district. So for all intents and purposes the Republican Party of Richmond would like the voters to support a lawyer who does NOT uphold the law and put the election, “in his Momma name.”



Secondly, Mr. Earley, Jr. represented so called supporters of Black Lives Matter whose behavior led to the destruction of property during riots or what our left leaning brothers and sisters call as “protests”.



I think there is a line that we must draw in the sand. In 2021 I knew that from my experience in leadership, I would no longer support poor leadership. I am not a resident of the City of Richmond. I was one of those people who made a decision for my family to get out.



I pray this is NOT the last we see of Mike Dickinson. GOP leadership is my vote for where he needs to be. I think by this action, the local GOP has placed a nail on their own coffin.



Facebook message from Mike Dickinson

THANK YOU to everyone sending messages and calling today! The MAGA America First family is strong and will continue to be strong.

God will lead us to where he wants us to go. Things WE think are setbacks, are part of HIS plan to put us where he needs us to be.

I love all of you. We ARE going to change the GOP and the STATE.

I want to thank all of those who have supported me and been out there on the front lines. I maybe the one out there preaching fire in the microphone but I do it to speak for those who can’t.

To speak for the 90 year old who lives on Monument Ave and has to deal with BLM antifa crime in her front yard because the democrats won’t let the police respond.

To speak for the hard working family who works hard and pays taxes just to see there kids get indoctrinated with critical race theory garbage in public schools.

To speak for those who respect our history and want to learn from it, rather than erase it.

To speak for the families of our GREAT police who are under constant threat while just doing their jobs.

I maybe the one out there speaking fire but I do it for ALL of you.

Our Virginia GOP is fundamentally flawed. We have many in it who don’t realize we live in 2021. This isn’t 2000 anymore. The democrats have taken over and have showed what they truly are; authoritarians. They have wiped out 18 years of good conservative policy in 18 months.

We need more REAL people in the GOP. Less lawyers. Less legacy families. More fight. Less compromise. More people who vote THEIR VALUES and don’t NEGOTIATE them. Doing that is what GOT US HERE. However, that is what the establishment clings too!

I know which Republican candidates I saw out there last summer fighting for President Trump and for our City. Believe me, it wasn’t that many.

While I didn’t win this time I am far from done. For anyone wondering- I say go vote Mark Earley Jr. on election day. He won the election and for now is the candidate. I still have issues with his election integrity but that is neither here nor there. He won.

We have some true leaders in our party and some great committee chairs. I can’t say anything bad about Rickey Michael the chair in Chesterfield. He was honest, fair, and up front about everything. Bryan Horn in Henrico was the same.

Life is about going big or going home. 18 months ago I entered this game to support President Trump. I am not going anywhere. I am going to be louder and more aggressive. I am going to continue to OUTWORK and STEAL THE SHOW from the establishment. I am going to support MAGA candidates. I am going to continue to be the only one holding Democrats accountable in Richmond.

Big news will be coming soon. Trumptrains, Back the Blue rallies, And more surprises! This is OUR state and OUR party!

Thank you all! MAGA!!!

Mike Dickinson Conservative Activist &Former Republican Candidate For Virginia House 68th District