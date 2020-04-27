Will Kimberly Klacik Win Tuesday in MD-7?

She’s Not Supposed To Win; But This IS a Very Weird Election…

I wrote this post several weeks on the Kimberly Klacik phenomenon. It’s almost too bad that this African-American conservative is in a district and state where it will be nearly impossible for her to win election. She is stunningly attractive, refreshingly pro-Trump, clear ideas on the issues and is running against an icon of old school Black urban politics. Did I tell you the district is overwhelmingly Democratic? (Here is Klacik’s FB page!) If she was running for Fox News contributor, she’d win that election for sure.

But what if the people are restless? Tired of too much social distancing and your favorite sub shop closed? It’s a mail in ballot. Hardcore Kim voters will make sure it is returned promptly. People might figure: I can vote for same ol’ same ol’ and that is what I’ll get: Same ol’, same ol’ politics.

Klacik’s website got hacked today. Here is what she said on FB:

Thanks all for the messages! Our website was hacked today, but it is back up now. We will not allow anyone to break our spirits (heart and US flag emoji).

I just sense something is about to happen. Somebody is threatened by Kim’s message.

I agree Klacik should not be close to winning.

But what if the voters in MD-7 says – how can we make a splash? Believe me in Klacik wins Tuesday, it’ll be a splash like a six-mile asteroid hitting the ocean! But it will draw attention to the district and its needs. And at least one old political dinosaur will be electorally extinct.

So unlike Nigel Farage before Brexit: I am sticking my neck out and saying: Yes the turnout is light and if enough people are mad at things, Klacik can win. I just sense it. Kim’s gonna win! Now Wednesday I could look foolish. But let’s see what happens!