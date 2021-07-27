Categorized | News

Will Sandy Come Back?

July 27, 2021

The judgeship election is about to reach a climax next week and due to some unfair tactics, it is not very promising for Sandy to get a robe. The Lord Jesus can do more than all we ask or imagine! We have glorified Him in the effort so that is victory. BUT we have Olympics news!

Tom White Says:

Nothing is more conservative than a republican wanting to get their majority back. And nothing is more liberal than a republican WITH a majority.

