Here is the website of the Virginia Green Party. I agree with a FEW items on this long list (opposition to racism, and the unpatriotic Patriot Act and supporting more voices, better ballot access and open debates I certainly agree with) and I plan to contact the Greens as to better indigent defense after I get an article out on it.

They have four candidates for House of Delegates and here they are (only the 77th is not contested by both major parties):

The Green Party of Virginia voted to nominate its first round of candidates for the House of Delegates at its bi-annual business meeting in Culpeper, Virginia on Saturday Jan 28th, 2017. Candidates are: :

Jeff Staples, of Chesapeake is running in the 77th HD which includes the cities of Chesapeake and Suffolk. Jeff, a mechanic and longtime activist with the Sierra Club is a native Virginian and graduate of Lynchburg College. He has lived in the Chesapeake/Virginia Beach area since 1984. In addition to the top of his platform, which is working towards a clean environment, Staples seeks to provide a voice in Richmond for working people and removing corporate money from Virginia politics. For more info contact Jeff at jbstaples@hotmail.com .

Will King, of Bealeton is running in the 18th district which includes parts of Culpeper, Fauquier, Warren and all of Rappahannock counties. Retired from 25 years of serving our country, Will pledges to not take any corporate donations and wishes to represent the people of his district and the state and not corporate donors. In addition to education reform and tackling the healthcare crisis, Will seeks to expand Virginia’s economy with adding more industry such as sustainable energy to our economy. He is passionate about what industrial hemp can do for our farmers and manufacturing in Virginia. Will believes small businesses and small farmers should have more freedom to succeed. More Info at will.king@willkingfordelegate.com or http://willkingfordelegate.com .

Andrew Franke, of Elkton is running in HD58 which includes parts of Albemarle, Fluvanna, Rockingham and all of Greene counties. Andrew, a former US Marine has been serving his local community in some capacity all of his life. Born in Ft. Belvoir he has been a lifelong resident of Virginia and feels that now it is time to serve the people of his home state. Andrew seeks to reform our educational and healthcare systems while protecting the rights of individuals against corporate encroachment. At the top of his platform is protecting our environment and securing a future for our children and to address our housing issues. More Info at frankeajs@gmail.com .

Gerald Anderson, of Fredericksburg is running in HD88 which includes parts of Stafford, Fauquier, Stafford, and Spotsylvania counties with parts of Fredericksburg city. Gerald, originally of Illinois, earned an MS in Chemistry at the Illinois Institute of Technology. Specializing in pollution control technology he has used his expertise to serve the community in advising local organizations such as the local Sierra Club. Anderson feels it is now time to serve his community in Richmond. An adjunct professor of Chemistry at Germanna Community College, Gerald puts protection of the environment and its resources at the top of his platform. He seeks to improve education, especially for those in poverty and promote Virginia as the “State for Innovation” to attract business and create jobs. More Info at glanderson1947@gmail.com .

Green Party of Virginia co-chairs Tamar Yager and B, Sidney Smith issued this joint statement on the nominations, “These four candidates provide a vision for our future and the GPVA is pleased to nominate them for the House of Delegates. They are the first round of those who are stepping up to offer change to the people of this Commonwealth, seeking an end to doing business as usual.”

Additional information on the Green Party of Virginia (GPVA) can be found at: http://vagreenparty.org/

Additional information on the Green Party of the United States can be found at: http://www.gp.org

Contact GPVA Press Secretary Tim Cotton

(540) 219-3599

press.gpva@gmail.com

press@vagreenparty.org