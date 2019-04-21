With the Mass Meetings Over With, Who’s Winning? Peace or Wyatt?

I plan with this short column to handicap the convention after the three mass meetings. This is a “back of the envelope” computation. If I an grievously wrong, please graciously comment.

I made three assumptions: I used the two numbers for Hanover and King William (KW) from their official calls (792 and 164) and the very unclear number from New Kent (NK) (307 – not sure if total delegates are 307 and alternatives 307 as well but the official call says maximum number of delegates are 307.) I also took the numbers from Delegate Peace’s FB page as to prefilings (529 to 523 in Hanover, 162 to 91 in KW and 272 to 52 in NK). I also assumed that in KW and NK, Peace delegates – ided by the disclaimer at the bottom of the form – yes Supervisor Wyatt did that too – clever idea – were counted first and then uncommitted delegates if any (I do not know any in NK and KW) and then Wyatt delegates if any. I assumed the opposite in Hanover.

Now the delegates are weighted. That means the Hanover delegation has 62.74%, New Kent is 24.30% and King William is 12.95%.

So here are the numbers:

King William needs 164 delegates and then additional votes are alternatives (up to 164). There are 162 Peace and 91 Wyatt delegates. So I give this overwhelmingly to Del. Peace by a vote of 162 to 2. Let’s say 12% for Peace and 1% for the Hanover supervisor.

New Kent had (again based on Peace’s numbers) 272 and Supervisor Wyatt 52. With 307 delegates, that gives Peace 272 and Wyatt 35. A fairly decisive victory for the delegate – about 21% for Peace and 4% for Wyatt.

Now we turn to Hanover. The numbers are funny here however.

Peace claims 529 pre-filed delegates to Wyatt’s 523. BUT, the total number of delegates are slightly over the 1052 total – the number I recall from the meeting was 307 alternatives. There are about 47 other pre-filed delegates that probably used the official party form instead of a form published by one of the candidates. I will call these delegates uncommitted.

I am now assuming that Wyatt, the clear but close winner in the Hanover mass meeting, made sure his 523 votes went first and then what I would do is count the “uncommitted” ones (47) and then 223 Peace delegates to get to 793. And that means unweighted: About 66% for Wyatt, 28% for Peace and 6% uncommitted. I come up with in a back of the envelope about 42% of the weighted vote for Wyatt, 17.5% for Peace and 3.5% uncommitted.

I do strongly suspect the KW and NK meetings had at least a few “uncommitted” delegates but they would come out of the Wyatt total. So let’s ignore that variable as there were few extra delegates coming out of KW and NK.

So I get a nailbiter: 50.5% weighted vote for the delegate and 46% for the supervisor with 3.5% uncommitted. So everybody get out and attend the convention if elected delegate or alternative. Your vote might decide it.

And the winner of the convention is very likely to be the delegate from the 97th. I hope to live blog that convention. But if you ask me my best guess: Peace by a few percent – 20 votes or so. We’ll see on May 4.