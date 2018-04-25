Those of us who have more than a modicum of an understanding of our national issues, primarily those of us still capable of doing basic math find it insulting that a member of Congress who now has more than a decade under his belt sends out using taxpayer resources such ridiculous surveys. This week is particularly grinding on my nerves.

Wittman asked us “if we want more regulations”……somebody insist this guy get a medical evaluation to determine if he is exhibiting signs of dementia. What kind of question is that ? Why would he take up space asking such foolish questions? I can answer both. It is a stupid question meant to imply that Wittman gives a rats a___ what any of us think to begin with. Maybe he thinks he impresses us showing he is following the spotlight being shined on FaceBook and their rather nefarious practice of selling or sharing personal information to a bevy of organizations that then use this information without our knowledge of its use. Perhaps Wittman thinks the average American already doesn’t view the over regulated economy/society that President Trump is having a field day stomping out. Wittman takes up space , physically and intellectually with this nonsense attempting to make voters believe he is accomplishing something, anything, when he is not.

Wittman refuses to address the spending issues that are the major concern for those of us paying attention and engaged. He can find time to visit the Boy Scouts….but can’t make it up here to King William , despite repeated requests, and for only one simple reason.

We want to talk about serious issues, how in the hell we are going to cut spending and begin to get our kids and grandkids out from under the onslaught of debt men like Wittman have buried them under. Like Paul Ryan, Wittman will hang around a little longer until a K street firm finds him useful, and he will announce he is leaving Congress to “spend more time with his family etc, etc etc.”

If Congressman Wittman is truly wanting to know how we feel, then stop hiding from us and get yourself up here to answer our questions, serious questions that smart people can’t be placated with by your stupid and pointless surveys.

The citizens of the 1st Congressional District have paid you over $2,000,000.00 in salary, earn your keep and schedule time to speak to your bosses this summer. We have some serious real questions.

Bob Shannon King William T.E.A Party ( Taxed Enough Already )

