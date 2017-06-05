If anyone doubts the wisdom of President Trumps travel ban and the need to dramatically vet immigrants coming here from certain known incubators for evil you are beyond reasoning with and nothing anyone says could change your point of view. You might also live long enough to rue the day you held such naïve views or possessed such a childlike understanding of human behavior.

The world is composed of a varying and often times quite perverse political and social mindsets. I have no interest in telling anyone else anywhere in the world how they should live, how they should interact with one another, what faith they should practice or with whom they might find worthy alliance with. If European nations see fit to allow their own borders open without restriction, then that is the business of the Europeans who might still cling to this foolish practice. I can’t speak for any other than the conventional mind set here, at least those in the circle I swim in.

Americans unlike our European friends are still afforded the protection of our 2nd Amendment, in spite of the restraints placed on us in certain sections of the U.S where elected idiots have enough legislative clout to place said restrictions . For those inclined to harm innocents, those that by design kill in an intentional manner little girls or people simply out for an evening to enjoy America’s freedom—please take this to heart.

You can jump a curb with a vehicle and begin mowing people down in an indiscriminate manner, you can walk into a shopping mall or public place and pull your heathen weapon and begin stabbing people, but know with absolute certainty this is not London or Paris. Know with absolute certainty there will be one like me who avails him or herself of those 2nd Amendment rights we treasure who is going to withdraw a weapon and send you to the express lane for your vaunted 72 Virgins.

The readers who abhor talk of this nature might elect to consider a change of heart on the Presidents Travel Restrictions, and or a change of address. Europe could always use another fool.

Bob Shannon King William

