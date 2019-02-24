Categorized | News

WSU alum Hannah Beachler wins Oscar! UPDATE: Video of her WIN!

Posted on February 24, 2019.

Excitement in the Sanders home again tonight and I was able to see it on TV without any political blowback!

Here’s the Dayton Daily News article.

Hannah Beachler, WSU grad won the Oscar in Production Design. She is believed to be the first grad to win the covered award.

RAH for you! You’ve made all us Raiders proud.

Here’s the video from the Hollywood Reporter!

https://www.daytondailynews.com/news/local/dayton-will-well-represented-the-oscars-with-historic-nomination-for-wright-state-graduate/Zrez40Djyee3QigJiFqkMM/

About Elwood Sanders

Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)


