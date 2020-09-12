YAY Tulsi Gabbard!

She Condemned Netflix and Rightly So!
I plan to write on the Netflix film Cuties as potentially illegal under Virginia law. Let me give a hint: If you live in the Commonwealth my LEGAL advice is: I would NOT record or download that film. Could be a felony. But I am pleased to see that the Dem I voted for the primary this year – Rep. Tulsi Gabbard – condemned the film and Netflix:
From Newsweek:
Sharing a film poster of the girls in the film posing, Gabbard tweeted: “@netflix child porn ‘Cuties’ will certainly whet the appetite of pedophiles & help fuel the child sex trafficking trade. 1 in 4 victims of trafficking are children. It happened to my friend’s 13 year old daughter. Netflix, you are now complicit. #CancelNetflix”
Some conservatives are asking the Hawai’i congressman switch parties! From Townhall. I think perhaps Rep. Gabbard should consider a switch – to Libertarian!
But I am glad Gabbard spoke out. I am proud of that vote for her in March.
