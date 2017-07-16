I just found out the other day that the Virginia Bar Association – the first organization for lawyers in the Commonwealth of Virginia, that VBA, has a debate between (should be among as I will state further below) two of the candidates for governor – the former lobbyist GOP hopeful Ed Gillespie and the medical doctor Democrat candidate Ralph Northam.
However…
The Virginia lawyers forgot one candidate – who is ballot approved – and guess what: Libertarian Cliff Hyra is the only Virginia Lawyer in the race.
Yes, Cliff Hyra, Virginia Attorney with license number 75021, was NOT invited to the July 22 event.
Here is the event and here is where I would send (polite! Always be nice – honey always beats vinegar every time!) comments to. I’d like to see many such comments regardless of political affiliation. Don’t have to be a lawyer to comment. It is a public debate.
Here are the ten debates Gillespie agreed to be in according to The Bull Elephant.
1. Virginia Bar Association Debate
2. WRIC-TV, WAVY-TV, WHAG-TV, and WFXR-TV Debate
3. Governor Doug Wilder Debate
4. The Center for Rural Virginia Debate
5. UVA Batten School and Southwest Virginia Technology Council Debate at UVA-Wise
6. Hampton Roads Chamber of Commerce Debate
7. Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce Debate
8. Virginia Tech and WDBJ-TV Debate
9. Radio One & Miss Community Clovia Debate
10. Liberty University Debate
Northam has agreed to the VBA debate only so far, but suggested three debates and seven joint appearances here. (Gillespie called it “insulting” to the voters. What is really insulting is shutting out the other ballot-approved candidate.)
Remso W. Martinez of the Remso Republic suggested Hyra be invited (not to the VBA debate but the Liberty University one). I agree. It is especially galling for the Virginia lawyers (now I would note the VBA is a voluntary organization of lawyers, you do not have to join it to practice law – that is the state agency the Virginia State Bar) to say no to the only Virginia lawyer in the race. I sent the VBA a question for the debate – will either Gillespie or Northam debate Hyra? Don’t have to even like lawyers to see the dissonance in this position.
So I ask publicly? Why not let the ONE Virginia Attorney debate? Shouldn’t the lawyers in the Commonwealth hear all viewpoints – especially from one of their own? I think so. I am also a Virginia attorney (license number 25007) and I call for my colleague Cliff Hyra to be invited to this debate.
I have not endorsed in this race or any other race this general election cycle. Not yet. But Hyra ought to be invited.
says:
Poor Ed he doesn’t want anything to distract his campaigns’ important issue on advancing his position on selling fireworks. That is really important. Ed’s largest platform is’ do you hate the Democrat enough to vote for me’. The man is a deer in the headlights. He is another Republican empty suit.
says:
Nothing wrong with Gillespie’s fireworks stance. And his opiold stance along with Adams and Vogel is very detailed, shows thought and has some vision. How about the position that probationers and parolees who find themselves addicted to opiolds can get an amnesty if they seek treatment.
Thanks for coming by.
Sandy
says:
Yes.
Mr. Sanders:
The Republican Party you promote with enthusiasm on this blog ( Glenn Davis for LG)
is the same party that will construct a firewall to keep Cliff Hyra from the debates. When a Libertarian stands on the debate stage with a “Republican,” voters can see for themselves who really believes in FREEDOM and who soft peddles tyranny through the system. With Democrats in control, you get a WELFARE STATE but with Republicans you always get a POLICE STATE.
I hope this blog will finally adopt the third way. The Republicans committed suicide with Ed Gillespie and an AG candidate no one ever voted for in Virginia who as a white collar defense lawyer defends RICH CRIMINALS and whose brother is Vice President of McGuire Woods Consulting – Dominion’s lobby firm as well as other clients voters would consider conflicts of interest.
says:
Interesting post Burke Tea Party. Now let me get my gnat/tarantula attention span turned to this post:
There is NOTHING wrong with Adams being a defender of rich criminals unless you think they are not deserving of representation or are always guilty or no legal errors occur in rich people’s trial (see the McDonnell decision at the SCOTUS that also probably saved Hillary as well) and to attack Adams because his brother is also prominent is not fair either. Adams at least has promised to defend ALL state laws and constitutions – not our present AG. Adams will have to recuse himself in the event of any conflict.
We’ll see what happens. Thanks for coming by.
Sandy
says:
I am sorry – it’s that gnat/tarantula attention span again! (Asperger’s has its privileges!) Endorsing Glenn Davis is not the same as endorsing the Republican Party. And I have endorsed several Libertarians – most notably Robert Sarvis in 2013 for Governor – where the entire blog endorsed Sarvis. How about Corey Fauconier for state senate? So i am not a slave to the GOP.
Sandy
In 2015, about 33,000 people apparently OD’ed on opioids. A little over 20,000 of those were from prescriptions, the rest were from heroin. (According to an online source, ASAM)
Apparently, 480,000 people die annually from smoking related illness due to their nicotine addictions. (CDC) (Includes 2nd hand smoke) Nearly 450,000 more died from nicotine than died from opioid addiction. Go figure??? Priorities???? How much money we going to throw at nicotine addicts?
Now, there is $45 BILLION in version 3.0 of Trumpcare for opioid junkies. That is $1.363 MILLION for every one of those opioid deaths in 2015. This morning some talking head flunky said that isn’t nearly enough, we actually need $220 BILLION for opioid dope addict junkie treatment. Nearly 1/4 Trillion $$$$$$$. BS.
We live in a totally corrupt, screwed up society. We could certainly do with a lot less lawyers. The establishment gets paid to create dope addicts, but, then they get paid far more to “treat” the dope addicts they created. Few, if any get the “cure”.
If I had my way, I could fix the opioid problem. But the lawyers and their politically correct partners will have none of my way.
I can’t wait to see how they blame the Trumpcare bill on Obama???
says:
Like to see the facts behind the $45 billion on opiolds in the TrumpCare. That must be pork added by an ambitious rep/senator.
Thanks for your input, Gene.
Sandy