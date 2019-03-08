YES Glenn Davis SHOULD Run For State Senate!

I heard great news this morning! Maybe Delegate Glenn Davis will seek the state senate seat in District 7 to replace retiring Senator Frank Wagner. (I voted for Wagner, too!) I only caught the end of the John Fredericks Show but I already texted the delegate this AM and told him: Yes, you should run, yes, I’ll pray the Lord Jesus will give you and your wife wisdom and yes, I’ll help! I would even join the Glenn Davis campaign. (Maybe his in-house blogger!) I would immediately stop writing on Davis if I joined his campaign formally. But here are some Davis posts from the vault! And still more! (The vault had more posts than I realized!)
And here’s the audio from JFS today! Run, Glenn, Run! My only regret, it is not Governor of Virginia in 2021.
About Elwood Sanders
Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)
