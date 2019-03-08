YES Glenn Davis SHOULD Run For State Senate!

I heard great news this morning! Maybe Delegate Glenn Davis will seek the state senate seat in District 7 to replace retiring Senator Frank Wagner. (I voted for Wagner, too!) I only caught the end of the John Fredericks Show but I already texted the delegate this AM and told him: Yes, you should run, yes, I’ll pray the Lord Jesus will give you and your wife wisdom and yes, I’ll help! I would even join the Glenn Davis campaign. (Maybe his in-house blogger!) I would immediately stop writing on Davis if I joined his campaign formally. But here are some Davis posts from the vault! And still more! (The vault had more posts than I realized!)

And here’s the audio from JFS today! Run, Glenn, Run! My only regret, it is not Governor of Virginia in 2021.