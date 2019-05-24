Yes it’s True! Blogger Sanders IS Seeking the Henry School Board Seat!

I think, in the interest of transparency, I should disclose this and also disclose that I will not use the blog to promote my candidacy.

That frees up the posts to write about the impending Brexit Party win or events in Zimbabwe or maybe Tulsi Gabbard (Only Dem I would at this point even CONSIDER voting for in the 2020 Primary.) or even maybe the first LP Congressman Rep. Justin Amash.

BUT any post that I think might have an impact on the SB selection (Del. Peace v. Supervisor Wyatt for example) will be off limits for the time being.

What if you get it, Sanders? No more blog? Well, maybe it’ll be like the President’s Twitter account. My own media outlet! Truthfully, I am undecided at this point. I will not do anything to dishonor the office if selected. But I will say this: the Board of Supervisors select the SB representative and that announcement will come about in late June.