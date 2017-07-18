I decided after seeing and reading this article (here’s the follow up article) in the Richmond Times-Dispatch on public housing that I had to contend for the faith – the libertarian faith that is – anew:

Richmond public housing agency weighing ‘bold move’ to boost financial stability

I was hoping the “bold move” was to sell the projects to the residents.

But NO, not yet! But see what YOU, Virginia Taxpayer help own and operate. Yes, RRHA is a political subdivision of the Commonwealth of Virginia:

About Elwood Sanders Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)

