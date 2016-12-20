There is no proof that Russia had anything to do with hacking the Democrat’s emails. Yet the Democrats are asserting over and over that Putin was to blame for Hillary’s loss.

The NY Times reported:

WASHINGTON — President Obama said on Thursday that the United States would retaliate for Russia’s efforts to influence the presidential election, asserting that “we need to take action,” and “we will.” The comments, in an interview with NPR, indicate that Mr. Obama, in his remaining weeks in office, will pursue either economic sanctions against Russia or perhaps some kind of response in cyberspace.

Isn’t that special. Surely Obama would practice what he preaches, right? I mean, he would be a hypocrite would he?

According to The Hill:

President Obama’s role during the Israeli elections was larger than reported, according to a pollster for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu‘s Likud party. “What was not well reported in the American media is that President Obama and his allies were playing in the election to defeat Prime Minister Netanyahu,” John McLaughlin, a Republican strategist, said in an interview on John Catsimatidis’s “The Cats Roundtable” radio show broadcast Sunday on AM 970 in New York. “There was money moving that included taxpayer U.S. dollars, through non-profit organizations. And there were various liberal groups in the United States that were raising millions to fund a campaign called V15 against Prime Minister Netanyahu,” McLaughlin said. He noted an effort to oust Netanyahu was guided by former Obama political operative Jeremy Bird and that V15, or Victory 15, ads hurt Netanyahu in the polls. McLaughlin said the Israeli leader rebounded after delivering a speech to Congress early this month, prompting more critical ads. V15 was viewed as part of a broader campaign to oust Netanyahu. The group was linked to Washington-based nonprofit OneVoice Movement, which reportedly received $350,000 in State Department grants. Money to OneVoice stopped flowing in November, officials said, before the Israeli elections.

But Obama’s attempts to influence the election in Israel were unsuccessful and indeed may have backfired.

The Jerusalem Post reported:

The Obama administration’s role during the Israeli election was allegedly larger than reported in the US. US president Barack Obama inadvertently helped Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s re-election by interfering in the March 17 race, Democratic and Republican strategists who advised Israeli parties said in recent days. The Obama administration has been increasingly critical of Netanyahu since he won the election. The statements by the strategists indicated that the president only has himself to blame. “It’s quite possible, even reasonable, that the White House had no strategy for the Israeli elections, but if its goal was to hurt — or least not help — Netanyahu, then it erred,” said Mark Mellman, a strategist for Democratic Senate minority leader Harry Reid who worked for Yesh Atid during the campaign. “Raising the stakes on his congressional address through a series of cold shoulders only enhanced Netanyahu’s standing with his constituency.” Mellman wrote on the Washington website The Hill that Likud supporters were “delighted to see [Netanyahu] stand up to President Obama, and the tougher it got for him, the more that 23 percent cheered — and moved into his corner.” In another report on The Hill, Republican strategist John McLaughlin, who worked for the Likud campaign, said Obama’s role during the Israeli election was larger than reported in the US. McLaughlin noted that the anti-Netanyahu organization V15 was guided by former Obama political operative Jeremy Bird.

And remember the British vote to leave the EU? Brexit? Obama interfered in that vote too advocating for the EU and his dream of global control. And just like Israel, that backfired too.

According to The Hill:

A leading figure in the British push to exit the European Union says President Obama accidentally helped the Brexit cause. Nigel Farage on Friday said Obama’s calls for the United Kingdom to stay in the EU caused people to vote to leave. “Threatening people too much insults their intelligence,” the United Kingdom Independence Party head said. “A lot of people in Britain said, ‘How dare the American president come here and tell us what to do?’ ” Farage continued on Sirius XM’s “Breitbart News Daily,” citing Obama’s U.K. trip in April. “It backfired. We got an Obama-Brexit bounce, because people do not want foreign leaders telling them how to think and vote.” Britain on Thursday voted to leave the EU in a move experts predict will lead to worldwide financial uncertainty. British Prime Minister David Cameron promptly resigned Friday morning. Obama warned Britain against leaving the EU during a visit in April, saying it could hurt potential trade deals with the U.S. “The U.K. is going to be in the back of the queue,” he said during an appearance alongside Cameron. “Not because we don’t have a special relationship but because given the heavy lift of any trade agreement, us having access to a big market with a lot of countries rather than trying to do piecemeal trade agreements is hugely inefficient.” Donald Trump on Friday mocked Obama for being on the losing side in the Brexit vote. “The world doesn’t listen to him,” the presumptive GOP presidential nominee said during a press conference in Turnberry, Scotland. Trump said he wholeheartedly backed Britain’s decision to leave the EU and once again forge its own path. “You just have to embrace it,” he said. “It’s the will of the people. What happened should have happened, and they’ll be stronger for it.”

So foreign interference in the Israeli election backfired because the voters rejected attempts by a foreign government to influence the outcome. And the same thing happened with Brexit. Obama interfered and Britain voted to leave the EU.

And then Obama advocated for Hillary and the voters rejected him here too. Or perhaps Putin is just much better and far more successful than Obama is with behind the scenes meddling in foreign affairs.

But in my opinion, it was a combination of 8 horrible years, an unlikable Democrat candidate and the emails that showed an inside glimpse of the arrogance, the racists and the general attitude of Democratic insiders. They were caught cheating for Hillary and with nothing positive to show after 8 years, voters chose another path.

And Obama gets another backfire.

About Tom White Tom is a US Navy Veteran, owns an Insurance Agency and is currently an IT Manager for a Virginia Distributor. He has been published in American Thinker, currently writes for the Richmond Examiner as well as Virginia Right! Blog. Tom lives in Hanover County, Va and is involved in politics at every level and is a Recovering Republican who has finally had enough of the War on Conservatives in progress with the Leadership of the GOP on a National Level.

