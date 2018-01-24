In a fawning (almost sickening ) letter in the last edition of the Mechanicsville Local, the Leader of the M.T.P praised Congressman Rob Wittman for his vote to lower taxes. Given Wittman’s decade long tenure in Congress he has a record , and not one that most conservatives get excited about. Did you know for example that two years ago a bill that would have cut the fat subsidies Amtrak receives….the good Congressman voted NO ? What spending would Wittman cut, if not this low hanging fruit ? It’s a fair question. Back to the letter.

The leader of the M.T.P stated that “ MY 401K was rising, MY taxes were lower”….leaving me to wonder as I read it , did this guy ever understand what the Patriot movement was about ? Has the National debt decreased ? Has any spending been cut ? Did he ever have a clue of the magnitude of the fight we are engaged in ?

Leadership requires a willingness to fight, to stand firm on principles that you refuse to compromise on. This isn’t about our generation, ( or our 401K’s )but what kind of country our children and grandchildren will inherit, and he clearly demonstrates he doesn’t even begin to see the damage he does with this type of hero worship baloney.

This guy is the typical republicrat establishment good old boy who places a priority on winning, and everyone getting along, more than he does getting something of substance done. You can’t sit back comfortable in your personal good standing with the local republicrats and pretend you actually achieved anything.

You can only ride the Brat wagon for so long. Anyone paying attention to Hanover county government already understands the harm that has come to the citizens of Hanover under this guy’s absolute pathetically weak leadership. Has Hanover cut spending or shrunk local government ? Has Hanover spent less money or lowered taxes ? They re-elected the same people to the B.O.S that openly attended their meetings back in 2010-11 and lied through their collective teeth about what they intended to do. The M.T.P turned not one of them out of office.

I founded the Mechanicsville T.E.A Party some 8 years ago as a non-partisan grass roots civic organization to thwart the growth of local government, to drive out of office the good old boys who are simple stooges for the developers and the crony capitalists they have imbedded into Hanover government. What is has become under this type of vacillating weak leadership saddens me more than anything. They have accomplished nothing of substance, unless of course you include carrying water for the very establishment network we started to dismantle 8 years ago.

Bob Shannon Founder Mechanicsville T.E.A Party

About Bob Shannon

Share this: Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...