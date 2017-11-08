I am taking a real chance writing this and it will be reviewed at least once.

BUT

The Virginia Republican Party should not throw a big party in December – no Huffman Advance – there is nothing to celebrate. I count at least ten losses in the HOD and the three statewide candidates have been decisively defeated.

Why?

Why is Chesterfield only a thousand vote lead for Gillespie? How on EARTH did Schuyler VanValkenburg win? How did Henrico flip to blue? What happened to vote rich Hampton Roads? And Del. Villanueva? And Del. Loupassi? And Del. Yost? And all the Prince William seats? Why so many empty delegate seats?

NO! It’s not time for a party. It’s time for a serious study of why the Republican Party keeps losing in the Old Dominion. What happened? Maybe even a mini-convention with some representatives from all regions and all factions. Subdued. Humble. Maybe move it from the Homestead. If you want hospitality suites and the like, maybe Saturday night. But we need answers. NOW!

About Elwood Sanders Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)

