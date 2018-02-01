For almost a year, the House Intelligence Committee has been working to provide oversight of the FBI, DOJ and other agencies. And they have been stonewalled every step of the way. The FBI has claimed they “lost” documents and texts, and they simply ignored Congressional requests to turn over specific documents and other items necessary to ensure the FBI is operating free from political influence.

It took threats of Contempt Charges to shake loose much of the information that is now in the possession of the Committee.

And according to Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, it hasn’t been just the FBI stonewalling. Adam Schiff, the ranking Democrat on the Committee has been throwing roadblocks in the way the entire time. And he continues to do so. Schiff has picked up where the FBI left off. Not that the FBI has stopped blocking things, it has just reached the point they have less ability to do so.

So Schiff is now crying that because Trump allowed the FBI and other officials to make minor changes, some grammatical and some for national security reasons, Schiff is demanding that the Committee – with 13 Republicans and 9 Democrats – vote on releasing the Memo again. All this accomplishes is delaying the inevitable and giving Schiff and the Democrats more time to attack the Memo, Nunes and the Republicans. Not to mention the President.

But Schiff seems to forget in his hurry to protect the deep state and corrupt people at the top of the FBI and Justice that the president has the power to declassify and release anything he chooses and no one – including Congress – can overrule the President.

So as soon as the President clears this Memo, it can be released to the public on his authority. And his alone.

And if Trump decides to release the underlying documentation – the proof that has been vetted by the FBI – he can do so without a Committee vote.

So a vote by the committee after the changes is completely moot should Trump declassify the Memo.

But Schiff has shown us exactly the mentality in the FBI used to protect Democrats. And one would have to speculate that if Schiff were in the FBI instead of Congress, his name would most likely be in the Memo along with Comey, Rosenstein and whoever else id named in the document.

About Tom White Tom is a US Navy Veteran, owns an Insurance Agency and is currently an IT Manager for a Virginia Distributor. He has been published in American Thinker, currently writes for the Richmond Examiner as well as Virginia Right! Blog. Tom lives in Hanover County, Va and is involved in politics at every level and is a Recovering Republican who has finally had enough of the War on Conservatives in progress with the Leadership of the GOP on a National Level.

