I am a lawyer, just like Nicholas Sarwark (in fact both of us served in the public defense arena but in different states – Sarwark in Colorado) and I teach the mandatory learning hours that attorneys in virtually every state have to learn and re-learn – in Virginia it is 12 hours with two of those hours being the ethics of our profession.

Here is Sarwark’s idea:

If you want a real CLE requirement, require a lawyer to spend 10 hours on a pro bono case in a new practice area. Same learning, with an actual benefit to the community.

Pro bono is short for pro bono publico – for the good of the community – not charging a fee to do legal work.

If you had a mentor to oversee the case, and the mentor would then submit a short report on the learning – including ethics, too – and the bar could award up to say 10 hours.

And not enough pro bono work is being done. I would like to see the state bar here in Virginia do it. I’d endeavor as time permits to be a mentor! (Being the mentor is one of the few advantages of age!)

The people of Phoenix (They are called by the way Phoenicians. No kidding.) would be well served to vote Sarwark – an independent voice for liberty – as their mayor.

About Elwood Sanders Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)

