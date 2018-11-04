I am also endorsing a vote for Dave Brat (who I saw unexpectedly yesterday at the Alzheimer’s Walk) in the 7th and Rob Wittman in the 1st.

The Brat-Spanberger race is very ugly. A lot of the ugliness is not primarily the fault of the candidates but was stirred up by outside PACs. But the issues did not get a clear hearing. For that I blame: Abigail Spanberger.

She tried to play the “federal law enforcement” card and slide by without a discussion of the issues. Now if I ever ran for office (and I did) the issues are the most important reason for running. I thank Spanberger for her service to our country. But issues are critical. And she lost control of the campaign.

And this business about “Brat going Washington” is about the silliest thing I have ever heard. Dave Brat might have made a few mistakes. But he is hardly a swamp creature.

But the thing that should seal this for the average voter was Spanberger supporting (yes civilly and yes politely) higher taxes and regulations. Caught on tape! That was brilliant. There is clarity as to Spanberger’s vision.

Vision: Cong. Brat has the vision needed and we need to return him to DC November 6.

Rob Wittman is a powerful congressman and will still have some power even if the Dems come to power. I have found him personable. He is not quite as “Freedom Caucus” as Brat. But we need to do all we can to ensure Nancy Pelosi never takes the Speaker’s gavel again. Vote Wittman on Tuesday.

About Elwood Sanders Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)

