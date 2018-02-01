True Conservatives are at their core traditionalists, for a very straightforward reason. They understand human nature and all of the temptations that corrupt it, money, power ( or the retention of power) , the desire to be liked. Conservatives naturally then are drawn to the rule of law because behavior is kept in check by that clear rule. There is less chance of the corrupting influence of money and power taking hold when one sets these aside and strictly abides by the law .

In the latest edition of the Peace Progress, an e-mail communication Del. Peace sends out he touts a HB1333 ( which he proudly states he is the Chief Co-Patron) that will expand the Welfare state in Virginia. It creates the Kinship Guardianship Assistance program ( KinGap) Essentially this new program will provide kinship guardianship assistance payments on behalf of children to grandparents .

This is a conservative, who thinks further subsidies to a population that has literally exploded since the inception of the Great Society is a good idea . It might also be noted that this problem ( teenage out of wedlock births) is a source for much of the horrendous societal problem’s visited upon America by the out of control illegitimate birth rates, numbering some 40% of all births today across the country, and 72% among African Americans. The old axiom that immediately comes to mind….”if you want more of something—subsidize it”. Peace would struggle explaining how this advocacy gels with a conservative political philosophy to begin with.

Peace wants to take your tax payer dollars and pay Grandparent’s to care for their grandchildren. One may argue it is a better situation for the grandchildren if they are in the care of their grandparents but several question seems to be left out of the discussion , ones that warrant being asked. What makes Peace think that these Grandparents will do any better job at raising these Grandkids than they did their own children ? The other is “why are responsible members of society always expected to monetarily be held responsible for those that exhibit little personal responsibility themselves” ? It’s a fair question.

One might ask Del. Peace to explain the explosion in this population and wouldn’t a better long term remedy be to return to a time when human beings suffered the consequences of their own actions ? If citizens knew they were going to have to raise these children themselves and at their own expense, do you think parents then might start paying a bit more attention to where their ( often teenage children ) are , and with whom—doing what ?

One final observation taken from the first page of the Peace Progress. I have observed over the last two decades how politicians of both political parties have honed an election strategy that defies any suggestion that today there is any substantive difference between democrats and republicans

Peace states on page 1 referencing the G.A session currently underway….….”we will look to build from our past actions in the important areas of public education, higher education, law enforcement, health care, transportation and economic development “ , translated means —-MORE MONEY IS ON THE WAY. The public sector has become so big, both in budgets and in the numbers employed, any politician today understands the key to election ( or retention of office) requires an almost slavish devotion to pandering to these groups.

It’s no longer even debatable that Education at every level is wasting tremendous amounts of tax dollars ( but they vote), that law enforcement agencies have become bloated well beyond what is needed , ( and they vote) that economic development is nothing more than allocating scarce resources to political patron developers, and so long as you abide by this new political paradigm you can not only win elective office, but stay there so long as you feed these beasts.

I find it offensive each time I hear this guy refer to himself as a conservative. As they say down here in King William ….”sayin its so, doesn’t make it so”.

Bob Shannon – Founder King William T.E.A Party

