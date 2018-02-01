I have come to understand that Democrats are more fickle than Virginia weather.

Remember when the college professor was trying to break into his own home and the police acted to protect his property and serve this citizen? He refused to show ID and told them he lived there. Cops ain’t stupid.

Remember what Obama said? “The police acted stupidly”. And that set the tone for the next 8 years of the Obama Administration and the Democrats.

“Hands up, don’t shoot”? A total lie. Michael Brown would have killed that cop if the cop hadn’t killed him first. And the Democrats attacked the police.

In Baltimore, Democrats attacked the police again. They cops were even charged with crimes! And each one was totally exonerated.

And how many cops have been shot, ambushed and murdered while the Democrats egged on the crowds and called the cops racists?

Remember the picture that was hung in the Capitol depicting cops as pigs? The Democrats fought to have this disgusting picture remain on display to continue their anti Law enforcement narrative. All to stir up activism on election day and vote in more Democrats.

The past years have seen Democrats wage a constant war against Law Enforcement.

Now, suddenly, when a Memo threatens to expose the corruption of Democrats in the FBI and DOJ, people like Adam Schiff and the Democrats with their long history of hatred towards Law Enforcement suddenly want us to believe that they are worried about the negative impact the Memo will have on Law Enforcement.

We already know that Democrats think Law Enforcement are the lowest of the low. Did they suddenly have an attack of conscience?

Hell no!

They suddenly realize that their chickens have come home to roost.

And the FBI and DOJ won’t be negatively impacted by this Memo. They have already done that to themselves, thanks to Obama and his criminal appointees.

They have been feasting at the public trough of corruption and not it is time for their just deserts.

About Tom White Tom is a US Navy Veteran, owns an Insurance Agency and is currently an IT Manager for a Virginia Distributor. He has been published in American Thinker, currently writes for the Richmond Examiner as well as Virginia Right! Blog. Tom lives in Hanover County, Va and is involved in politics at every level and is a Recovering Republican who has finally had enough of the War on Conservatives in progress with the Leadership of the GOP on a National Level.

