I have come to understand that Democrats are more fickle than Virginia weather.
Remember when the college professor was trying to break into his own home and the police acted to protect his property and serve this citizen? He refused to show ID and told them he lived there. Cops ain’t stupid.
Remember what Obama said? “The police acted stupidly”. And that set the tone for the next 8 years of the Obama Administration and the Democrats.
“Hands up, don’t shoot”? A total lie. Michael Brown would have killed that cop if the cop hadn’t killed him first. And the Democrats attacked the police.
In Baltimore, Democrats attacked the police again. They cops were even charged with crimes! And each one was totally exonerated.
And how many cops have been shot, ambushed and murdered while the Democrats egged on the crowds and called the cops racists?
Remember the picture that was hung in the Capitol depicting cops as pigs? The Democrats fought to have this disgusting picture remain on display to continue their anti Law enforcement narrative. All to stir up activism on election day and vote in more Democrats.
The past years have seen Democrats wage a constant war against Law Enforcement.
Now, suddenly, when a Memo threatens to expose the corruption of Democrats in the FBI and DOJ, people like Adam Schiff and the Democrats with their long history of hatred towards Law Enforcement suddenly want us to believe that they are worried about the negative impact the Memo will have on Law Enforcement.
We already know that Democrats think Law Enforcement are the lowest of the low. Did they suddenly have an attack of conscience?
Hell no!
They suddenly realize that their chickens have come home to roost.
And the FBI and DOJ won’t be negatively impacted by this Memo. They have already done that to themselves, thanks to Obama and his criminal appointees.
They have been feasting at the public trough of corruption and not it is time for their just deserts.
About Tom White
Tom is a US Navy Veteran, owns an Insurance Agency and is currently an IT Manager for a Virginia Distributor. He has been published in American Thinker, currently writes for the Richmond Examiner as well as Virginia Right! Blog. Tom lives in Hanover County, Va and is involved in politics at every level and is a Recovering Republican who has finally had enough of the War on Conservatives in progress with the Leadership of the GOP on a National Level.
- Web |
- More Posts (5080)
Contrast the approaches on college campuses today as yet another example of the blatant hypocrisy. Guest speakers who are of the correct PC views are treated as some sort of visiting royalty, yet if a conservative speaker dare appear on most campuses they are instantly cited as fair game for attacks that go so far as physically attacking them , if that’s required to stop them from speaking.
The Left sits silent while this most sacred right to free speech is trampled, but will use law enforcement willy nilly to insure a progressive voice gets heard. They are hypocrites of the highest order.
If Kathy Griffin had appeared publically with a severed head of Barrack Obama the left would have used law enforcement , to include the Secret Service to arrest and confine this woman as a threat to the President. Contrast that with what happened in this instance.
Only when their political aims are threatened does the left have any use for law enforcement.I can remember at one of the larger peaceful protests at the Nations Capitol when armed guards were standing on the steps as if this peaceful orderly crowd was even the most remote form of threat. It was both saddening and insulting. Average Americans, behaving in the most peaceful manner imaginable subjected to this heavy handed police presence as if we were in the slightest way a threat to anyone.
If and when the Left regain political power I fear we will witness a form of payback where law enforcement will be used as a tool of punishment. Let’s pray I am wrong on that count.
Bob Shannon King William
Sadly, there is no end point to this type of hypocrisy from these loathsome liberal democrats.
It’s almost impossible to reason with people like these type democrats b/c the truth does not matter one iota to them.
VERY SAD!