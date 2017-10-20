I was astounded to get this email from the Vogel campaign that has a photo showing what appears to be a Ralph Northam print ad that leaves off his lieutenant governor running mate.
I think Vogel will allow this photo to be placed here:
Isn’t that neat? (That I can copy this photo just like that, I mean!) I was astounded to read this. Is it fake news? Was Jill Vogel taken in?
Nope. It’s true.
Apparently a flyer was produced for a union – LIUNA – (the Laborers’ International Union of North America) that did not want to carry any materials with Fairfax on it.
I didn’t take Vogel’s word for it. Here is confirmation from the Richmond Times-Dispatch:
The campaign of Democratic gubernatorial candidate Ralph Northam printed some fliers that excluded a picture of ticket mate Justin Fairfax to accommodate a union that has endorsed Northam but not Fairfax.
Why? (Or as Breitbart might write WAT?)
Northam campaign spokesman David Turner downplayed the flier.
“Out of over 3 million pieces of literature printed for the campaign, this literature constituted less than roughly 0.5% of the literature printed, and was only for LIUNA to carry on their canvasses,” he said in a statement. “These doors have also received the regular literature. This means roughly 1.5 million households in Virginia have received the regular literature.
I think this is disturbing. The major party candidate for governor has dropped one of his ticket mates so that a supporting group could hand out his materials. REALLY? Where is we are a team? We run together. Seems this is trouble. I do not think for one SECOND that Fairfax’s race played ANY role in the decision but this one is a head-shaker. But the optics are awful. For the Democrats got into trouble with that very same Justin Fairfax at their 2016 presidential nominating convention (from the Virginian Pilot):
“With a big weekend coming upon us, poor wording was used. His request should not have been called divisive and we apologize for that. We have reached out to invite him to meet with the Chair (Susan Swecker) for a one-on-one meeting to determine how we can move forward together,” the apology reads, in part.
OOPS!
I would have said – you’re a union -use your Citizens United rights and print up your own flyers!
Maybe supporters of Justin Fairfax should at the least vote Hyra the Libertarian for governor if not GOP Ed Gillespie instead. You leave us out; we’ll leave you out.
Remember this is an OFFICIAL NORTHAM flyer – sponsored by HIS CAMPAIGN.
So Fairfax supporters! VOTE HYRA on election day! If Cliff Hyra gets ten percent, the party will have ballot access AND will open up state politics. Gillespie will probably win the election. But I can guarantee something like this will not happen again.
About Elwood Sanders
Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)
- Web |
- More Posts (2307)
>So Fairfax supporters! VOTE HYRA on election day! If Cliff Hyra gets ten percent, the party will have ballot access AND will open up state politics. Gillespie will probably win the election.
Probably? This is a very close election. If Gillespie loses by less than Hyra’s results, we will be watch Virginia slide further downhill over the next four years.
Be careful with what you advise, it may have serious consequences.
In my world, to even take time to read this type of garbage from either party shows a true lack of respect for intelligence. as politicians are nothing more than professional liars. Both party’s leadership has to believe that their base is to stupid to know the truth. Are they right? I don’t care about the commercials or trash that shows up in my mailbox. File 13 is where it goes.
I AIN’T VOTING FOR THE ESTABLISHMENT!
The implication by Mr. Blumsteins words are that Virginian’s will suffer some dramatic effect should Northam be elected ????
Maybe Mr. Blumstein can share with us how the last republican administration benefitted the citizens of Virginia ?
If a 6 billion dollar increase in new taxes, if ignoring the major problems facing Virginia such as the spiraling out of control Medicaid, a Tax Code that is nothing more than legalized bribery, a public education system that is laden with fat & waste, isn’t a ” slide further downhill”…then I don’t know what is.
If conservatives want to exert some intellectual heft and advance a important principle then they will join me and vote for Cliff Hyra. Refusing to support candidates like Big Ed is the only leverage conservatives have. If their is a hope that the republicrat party can be reformed it is using this leverage to illustrate we mean business .
Bob Shannon King William
Please see my response to Lawrence Wood. I felt the same as you did for 18 years before I realized that tactic wasn’t working.
If I understand Mr. Blumstein’s comment correctly we must beware of voting for the candidate of your choice because it might impact a candidate of his choice in a close election potentially leading to the election win of a candidate NONE of us should like or chose. Is that pretty much the voter logic chain presented? I must admit it is a unique take on the nature and process of voter based electoral politics in a democratic republic.
I believe we travel to the voting precinct to mark our secret ballots for the candidate that has made the best policy arguments representing our positions and/or governing philosophies and not to engage in an elaborate game of GO. I also hold the opinion it is the candidate’s responsible to convince us to place that vote directly for them. If you use your vote in the manner described in this comment it has more in common with a pool or billiard 3-rail kick shot than engaging directly in participatory voting and much like the 3-rail shot it is not typically a game move but rather a “trick” shot and highly unpredictable in execution.
Far be it for me to tell anyone how to place their vote but I would say to vote your candidate chose is never a bad decision and it’s fundamentally how our Republic was intended to operate.
There is theory and there is practicality. Going by your logic, why not write yourself in for each position because no one has more in common with you than you.
But you won’t because you will have no chance of winning. So, you pick someone printed on the ballot.
I am an economic conservative and a classic liberal on social matters. (Classic means liberal as it was about 100 years ago, not as it is today). Therefore, why don’t I vote LP where available? I did for 18 years only to see my candidates lose every time and no traction gained.
Over the years, I kept hearing an old saw: Don’t let perfection get in the way of the good. Call me a slow learner, but I’ve come to embrace that saw. I’ve already cast my vote for Gillespie, Vogel & Adams.
As Reagan used to say ” there you go again”
Just what is elections about….winning ? When McDonnell won, just what did Virginians win ? When voters responded to the republicrats cry for ” GIVE US THE HOUSE, IF ONLY YOU GIVE US THE HOUSE” in 2010 voters did and JUST WHAT DID THEY WIN ?
Then we heard , “just give us the senate”,,,voters did, the republicrats won the Senate….and just WHAT DID WE WIN?
7 years ……” we are going to repeal the A.C.A—-7 years, and WHAT DID WE WIN.
Now a budget with a deficit that looks like Bernie Sanders wrote the damn thing.
Let republicrats lose, lose again and again and again, until they clearly understand we won’t buy the BS anymore. ” My guy isn’t as bad as the other guy”…………..is that your philosophy ? NO THANKS—I’m going down fighting. At least I’ll still have some self respect
Bob Shannon