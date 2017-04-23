I cite VPAP.org for this stat so it might be a few days and positions out of date…

BUT:

Here are the House of Delegates districts where there is no Republican reportedly running against a Democrat:

11 (Rasoul), 35 (Keam), 36 (Plum), 37 (Bulova), 38 (Kory), 39 (Watts), 41 (Filler-Corn), 42 (a contested D primary with no incumbent), 43 (Sickles), 44 (Krizer), 45 (Levine), 46 (C. Herring), 47 (Hope), 48 (Sullivan), 52 (Torian), 53 (Simon), 57 (Toscano with a primary challenger), 63 (Aird who also has a primary challenger), 69 (Carr who has a independent challenger), 70 (McQuinn who has a primary challenger), 71 (Bourne), 74 (Bagby with an independent challenger), 75 (Tyler), 77 (Hayes with an independent challenger), 79 (Heretick), 80 (James), 86 (Boysko), 89 (two Dems in primary and an independent), 92 (Ward with a primary challenger), AND 95 (Price).

Now most of these seats are in Northern Virginia (35 through 53 on that list – a total of 15 seats) or in urban areas where the chances of victory are admittedly small.

BUT

How are the people, especially in NOVA, going to hear the GOP (or for that matter perhaps Libertarian) message of small government, better tax policies, pro-life, gun rights, free markets to encourage job growth and new ideas IF they do not hear the message in down ballot races? It is not fair to the GOP statewide hopefuls to have the upwind of bringing the message to these areas. There are also conservative/ libertarian voters who need the encouragement of local races to vote for and get involved in.

These 29 races ought to have solid candidates. If you recruit them – I understand the GOP can nominate candidates (ballot access has its advantages) without a signature – if the party recruits them they can run. Give them $5000 each and free access to solid campaign staffers – maybe a pool of campaign managers to run several campaigns at once.

The $5000 each would only be $145,000 total and the Republican races without a contest could help with that by giving some campaign funds they will not need or the RPV could have a special fund for this purpose. Spending money will force the incumbents (and maybe the state party) to spend a few dollars in these races to protect these incumbents.

Who’s in at the RPV?

(Now if you can’t fund all these challengers I got a few you leave off the list: Rasoul, Aird, Bagby, and Toscano for their stated support for more adequate indigent defense!)

About Elwood Sanders Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)

Share this: Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Reddit

