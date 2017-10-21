There is as I expected more flak about the Northam/Fairfax flyer flap. For background, go here for the original story.

The Virginian-Pilot ran this report on the matter, concluding that Northam’s campaign was dumb but not racist:

Yet in this election year, when the term “racist” has been slung about, it’s astonishing that a candidate would deliberately dump his black running mate from campaign literature just because a union demanded it. Chances are, it wasn’t racism at work here. Just politics as usual.

The Collective PAC, which states its goals as to support “progressive black candidates at the nation, state and local level” openly said it (see their Twitter account):

“While we might not be able to stop subtle racism in 20 days, we can surely help Justin win this election.”

and

“Between now and election day, The Collective PAC is planning to talk to over 200,000 African American voters in Virginia via text message..

Good. Now my advice to the Collective PAC: Add Libertarian Cliff Hyra to the texting message. Why? Because it would hurt the Dems yes but also help Hyra get the 225,000 (based on the 2013 election – he might need 250,000 to get 10% based on what I am hearing about turnout) he will need to get the LP ballot access for the next two statewide elections.

NOW, Let’s make it CLEAR: RALPH NORTHAM DOES NOT HAVE A RACIST BONE IN HIS BODY.

Sorry for shouting. Yes Dr. Northam is wrong on many issues. But he ain’t no racist. It was thoughtless politics. But not racist.

But if you are upset about it – vote Hyra first for Governor. Then Ed Gillespie. Yes Ed’ll probably win. But a more open Virginia is in the best interest of the black progressives who formed the Collective PAC. And all Virginians.

About Elwood Sanders Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)

