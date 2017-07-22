I was so proud of now Rep. Tom Garrett of Virginia when he dared stand up to a powerful state senator: My column was entitled WOW! Garrett’s Got Guts.

Well, now the Speaker of the House Paul Ryan got a taste of the Garrett Guts. Here’s the Breitbart story and a few highlights:

Rep. Tom Garrett announced his intent to file a discharge petition that would put that clean Obamacare repeal bill before the House. Garrett said, “I commend both the President and Republican leadership for working to replace the monstrosity that is Obamacare. However, we have seen discussions for replacement continue to stall and we must change our approach to reforming healthcare.”

If you prefer a source other than Breitbart, I can understand, so try Rep. Garrett’s website:

Garrett went on to say, “The House should lead with an incremental approach by supporting a clean-repeal bill and then enter into replacement negotiations. As such, I just initiated a seldom-used parliamentary procedure to advance H.R. 1436 through a discharge petition. The overwhelming majority of my Republican colleagues cast their vote in support of this legislation in 2015, and I have faith they will do nothing short of that now.”

A discharge petition is a parliamentary device to force a floor vote on a piece of legislation bottled up in committee. It is seldom successful. One of the best examples of a successful discharge petition is the one radical Rep. Vito Marcantonio (at the time: American Labor Party-NY) filed to force a vote on anti-poll tax legislation in the House in both 1942 and 1944:

Marcantonio’s greatest legislative crusades were on behalf of two civil rights bills: the Anti-Poll Tax Act and the Fair Employment Practices Commission Act (FEPC). Marc introduced the first Anti-Poll Tax bill in 1942. When the bill was pigeonholed in the Judiciary Committee Marc began a slow campaign to obtain 218 signatures on a petition to force the bill to the House floor. He ensured that each signature, as well as the impassioned floor debate received maximum press coverage. Arguing that the abolition of the poll tax would extend “democracy to disenfranchised Negroes and whites,” he connected the bill’s passage to the war effort, saying, “The continuance of the poll tax is discrimination and makes for disunity….Abolition of the poll tax abolishes this form of discrimination and makes for unity that is vital to victory.” The bill passed the House, only to die in the Senate. Marcantonio succeeded in having it passed in the next session, using the same tactics, but it suffered the same fate.

You can help by asking your representative to sign the discharge petition. Like a petition to get a candidate or issue on the ballot, it does not bind the signer to support the legislation. It is just to get the item to the floor for a vote.

Chances are this will not succeed. But win or lose: Garrett’s Got Guts! If you in his (Fifth) district and mad at the GOP – don’t take it out on Tom Garrett. Take it out on Senator Tim Kaine instead. Or give money to groups that will run ads to shame the reps and senators that won’t repeal Obamacare.

About Elwood Sanders Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)

