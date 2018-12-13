Quantcast

GREAT NEWS: Olympic GOLD Medal Curler Tyler George Comes to Richmond!

Posted on December 13, 2018.

I just read this yesterday and I told everybody – right after church I’m off to see this!

Come hang out with Olympic gold medalist Tyler George and the Curling Club of Virginia!

We’ll be playing shuffleboard at Tang & Biscuit and will be able to answer any and all questions you have about curling and CCVa!

Tyler George is one of the five men who won the gold medal in the 2018 Olympics in curling for the USA!  So I definitely plan to go and say hello to Tyler George.  Not every day you meet an Olympian and especially a gold medal winner.  At last count it was 12 going and 25 interested.  Bring the kids.

Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)


