Cliff Hyra Libertarian Candidate to speak at K.W.T.P Meeting Thursday April 27th

For those of you discouraged by this year’s crop of Candidates for Virginia Governor we invite you to come out and hear what Mr. Hyra’s positions are on the issues.

An Attorney who recently relocated to Mechanicsville from Northern Virginia and decided to take on this challenge has some very interesting ideas he has promoted in several public discussions over the last two weeks.

Prominent among his top proposals is one to eliminate the first $50,000 from Virginia Income Tax giving relief to Virginia’s middle class who have been inundated with increasing health insurance costs, rising food and fuel costs along with those paying increasing college tuition. The estimated savings would be around $2500 a year, enough to make a difference in households struggling with these rising expenses.

Mr. Hyra stated on an internet radio podcast ( Remso Republic) first broadcast Wednesday April 12 that he also wants to address the Asset Forfeiture issue that has clearly created considerable abuse in our criminal justice system by allowing without a criminal conviction local and state law enforcement to seize private property in far too often a random manner without showing said property was used or utilized in any crime .

Sentencing reforms addressing the explosion in arrests for non-violent drug offenses is another of his top priorities. According to Hyra’s data in 2012 some 40,000 Virginians were arrested for these types of offenses and the estimated costs to incarcerate each one of these people is around $25,000 a year.

While Hyra hopes to work with Virginia’s legislature he is not opposed to using Executive action to move these issues forward as Governor. He closed his podcast interview by pointing out he supports some metric to measure public schools progress, but not necessarily the SOL method. He is opposed to Medicaid expansion , wanting instead to use more market based solutions instead of expanding governments reach in our health care system.

Having listened to both his Q & A session at the meeting 2 weeks ago at the Richmond Libertarian meeting, and his subsequent interview on Remso Republic, I find him refreshing in his candid answers and proposals . Quite a contrast to the mud slinging blather we hear from both of the major party candidates. Come out and join us on Thursday April 27th at 7 pm to learn more about this very interesting candidate. For details on location of our meeting visit www.kwtp.com

Hope to see everyone Thursday April 27 !

Bob Shannon Founder King William T.E.A Party

About Elwood Sanders Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)

