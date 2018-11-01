THOUGHTFUL POLICY CAN MAKE THE DIFFERENCE

On Thursday November 8 the King William T.E.A Party will host noted author and political policy analyst , James Bacon. Among Bacon’s numerous accomplishments are of course his book “Bacon’s Rebellion”, and his regular writings that appear on his blog, aptly named after his book, as well as his now routine articles that appear on The Bull Elephant. I read his articles regularly and find his approach to complex issues both refreshing and informative.

Bacon’s focus is on policy, he lets his readers fill in their own political views. Jim sticks with a thoughtful and carefully vented policy analysis that lays out the facts.

We had the pleasure and good fortune of having Jim speak at one of our meetings back in 2010 when he was well received and complimented by those in attendance that evening for his refreshingly honest assessment of what was going on in the political policy world at that time.

On Thursday November 8th Jim will dissect how the individual States can rein in a clearly dysfunctional Congress . Jim argues that the state governments not only have a role to play in resolving many of the pressing issues but how the states may be our last best hope in the restoration of some sort of normalcy.

This particular meeting will be held at the King William County Administration building in the old courtroom where our Board of Supervisors meet. The location is 180 Horse Landing Rd. King William, Va 23086. The meeting will begin at 6:30 pm

For those in our community who care about these matters please join us . It is a unique opportunity to hear from someone who has gained a considerable following , deservedly so.

For more background info on James Bacon please visit baconsrebellion.com

Bob Shannon Founder King William T.E.A Party ( Taxed Enough Already)

Blogger’s note: I have heard Bacon before and he’s very engaging but also entertaining. I recommend people come out. I just cannot miss any more BOY Scout meeting (emphasis deliberate) with my son, Rhett.

About Elwood Sanders Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)

