Del. Chris Peace has touted his support of HB 1333, which is purported to offer certain payments to near kin of teenage (mostly) foster children who cannot be adopted or reunited with parents. At first it sounds wonderful. BUT…
Here’s JLARC (Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission)’s bill report and here is the actual summary:
HB 1333 establishes the Kinship Guardianship Assistance Program (KinGAP), which enables approved relative foster parents to continue receiving support (maintenance and services) payments after a child has exited foster care to the custody of the relative until the child turns 18. Both reunification and adoption must be ruled out as appropriate permanency options before KinGAP participation can be considered. Currently, youth who exit foster care to a relative do not receive support payments after exit.The program is intended to increase permanency rates (i.e., the share of foster care youth who exit the system due to reunification, adoption, or transfer of legal custody to a relative) by reducing the number of children in relative placements who remain in foster care until age 18 for financial reasons; that is, because maintenance and service payments would be discontinued if the child exited. Under HB 1333, kinship guardianship would be a formal permanency option similar to reunification and adoption.As of January 2018, 35 states and the District of Columbia have enacted kinship guardianship assistance programs in accordance with the federal Fostering Connections to Success and Increasing Adoptions Act of 2008.
- If near kin are to take in foster teens shouldn’t the court or Social Services (DSS) ALREADY determine if the near kin is financially able to support the teen?
- In fact, it would seem to me that DSS would not even place a child in a home without reasonable assurance that the child would be supported financially.
- What about the original parents? If rights were terminated, there are NO parents to reach for child support. Taxpayers get stuck with a bill? Again?
Now the JLARC report tries to pooh-pooh the costs:
For the purposes of the state budget, the fiscal impact represents the sum of total federal and general fund costs.FY19: $182,889 ($54,570 federal funds, $128,319 general funds)FY20: $365,778 ($109,140 federal funds, $256,638 general funds)FY21 and subsequent years: $453, 403 ($130,968 federal funds, $322,435 general funds)
Another bill to strengthen families and to provide increased positive outcomes for children in foster care is House Bill 1333. I am Chief Co-Patron of HB 1333, a bill to create the Kinship Guardianship Assistance program (KinGAP). KinGAP will assist in providing kinship guardianship assistance payments on behalf of children to grandparents and other relatives who have assumed legal guardianship of the children. This program provides another means for children to exit the foster care system when adoption is not the best option, yet still providing a permanent placement for the child. Through KinGAP, trauma is reduced, children will no longer wonder where they belong or if someone is going to show up at the door and move them to a new placement. Through KinGAP, children maintain a relationship with family even if their parents cannot parent them.
- Will the federal money continue?
- What strings are attached?
Ronulus Magnus II (Cong. Ron Paul) once said in a debate – if you subsidize something, you get more of it. I think the costs will skyrocket and “kin” will game this system for all kinds of abuse. If they are truly loving near kin, they’ll do it without any extra funds. They’ll sacrifice to help this needy child. Until my questions are answered, I’d recommend a NO vote on all these “Kinship Guardianship” bills.
PS: I understand HB 1333 was passed out of the subcommittee 3 of Health, Welfare and Institutions with undetermined amendments but then referred to Appropriations. In the meantime, I have emailed Del. Peace with some of my concerns. Maybe you should too.
About Elwood Sanders
Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)
Chris Peace is a LIBERAL DEMOCRAT who runs for office as a Republican with Middle Resolution Pac money. look up Peace’s VPAP rap sheet for donations and see just how much Middle Resolution Pac founders have spent keeping Peace elected and in ffice for their personal wealth agendas like Peace’s Air B and B bill for their rental income. Huge Joyce and Frank Bradley et al. Folks in Henrico County living in nice safe subdivisions are just now waking up to the safety concerns and crime risks Peace subjected them to when Peace passed Air B and B and put hotels in their neighborhoods. Now the county is scrambling to undo them with zoning.
Same Delegate Peace who appoints the judges in Hanover and then earns his living as court appointed legal counsel by his appointed judges. No way that juvie judge in Hanover should be sitting on a bench.
When the low information voters wake up and read this article perhaps they will find a conservative to primary Peace in 2019 and put a true statesman in that office representing Hanover instead of a Rino.