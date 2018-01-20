The HJR 34, the initiative, referendum and recall state constitutional amendment introduced by Del. Sam Rasoul has been assigned , not to the House Courts of Justice as a certain smarty-pants blogger thought so, but rather the House Privileges and Elections Committee.
Here are the members on the House Privileges and Elections Committee:
2018 SESSION
House Privileges and Elections
MEMBERSHIP
Cole (Chairman), Ransone (Vice Chair), Ingram, Jones, S.C., Landes, Hugo, O’Quinn, Rush, Fowler, Adams, L.R., Habeeb, Leftwich, Sickles, Rasoul, Lindsey, Price, Boysko, VanValkenburg, Guzman, Turpin, Tran, Convirs-Fowler
So if you believe in the people having a check and balance on elected officials, it’s time to perhaps contact these legislators and urge them to vote YES! It’s even better if one of these men or women is YOUR representative. Definitely contact that delegate.
I do not know yet (there are four subcommittees named numbers 1 through 4) where this bill will have a public hearing. If I am able, I will try to be there.
About Elwood Sanders
Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)
Most likely never going anywhere. In my opinion, Rasoul is going to be punished (politically) for not getting in line with the power companies. None of his bills are likely to go anywhere. That’s the way the game is played in the Virginia General Assembly.
We will see.
The bill would not have made it this far without the efforts of Sandy Sanders and we are genuinely grateful to Sandy for his assistance.
Much good would come of this, especially at local level where much of the damage today is being done.
Del Rasoul is deserving as well of our appreciation for the work he has done on this.
Now it is up to us to do the citizen work of contacting our representatives in the G.A and asking for them to support this, lifting Virginia out of the stone age relative to this issue.
Citizens need and must have a greater say in how their government operates. This bill would move us in that direction
Bob Shannon King William