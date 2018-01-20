The HJR 34, the initiative, referendum and recall state constitutional amendment introduced by Del. Sam Rasoul has been assigned , not to the House Courts of Justice as a certain smarty-pants blogger thought so, but rather the House Privileges and Elections Committee.

Here are the members on the House Privileges and Elections Committee:

So if you believe in the people having a check and balance on elected officials, it’s time to perhaps contact these legislators and urge them to vote YES! It’s even better if one of these men or women is YOUR representative. Definitely contact that delegate.

I do not know yet (there are four subcommittees named numbers 1 through 4) where this bill will have a public hearing. If I am able, I will try to be there.

About Elwood Sanders Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)

Share this: Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...