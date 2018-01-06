I understand that AG Jeff Sessions is about to declare war on legal state marijuana. I disagree strongly.
Understand: I DO NOT favor or endorse a) the Libertarian Party position on the war on drugs or b) that Virginia should join Colorado, Washington State and California etc. and legalize pot. I am an agnostic on those issues at the present time. (Isn’t it funny for a staunch Christian to say he’s an agnostic on any issue? There’ll probably be a pithy comment from Gene the Populist on this issue!) I do agree with some of the valid criticisms of the LP on drug laws, especially in the areas of civil liberties and criminalization. I also want to legalize industrial hemp and medical uses of pot or its derivatives. If you want to make simple possession of less than 1/2 ounce of pot a $100 civil penalty I am okay with that.
BUT
I favor decriminalization all over. Too many Federal criminal laws. (Too many state ones, too!) Realize this: In 1963 when JFK was assassinated in Texas, there was NO Federal law governing assassination of the President. Oswald would have been tried under state laws. Don’t you think Texas justice would have taken care of it?
And I respect the states’ right to decide these questions. So I oppose the Sessions prosecution concept and urge an law to reform the federal drug AND banking secrecy laws to allow legal pot in those states where it has been legalized.
We also need to renounce the UN anti-drug treaty or at least place our laws outside its jurisdiction. Remember the SCOTUS has held that a general Federal law supersedes an international treaty. Start passing those general laws immediately. I’d start with a statute saying that no Federal official shall be required by any authority, foreign or domestic, to obey any UN resolution of any kind.
This is an easy question answered by reference to the text of our federal Constitution.
Does the federal Constitution permit the federal government to make any laws respecting drugs for the Country at Large? To anyone who says it does, I say, “Cite Article, Section & Clause!”
REMEMBER! 100 years ago, everyone knew that the federal government couldn’t make laws on something unless they had constitutional authority. They all knew that the federal government couldn’t outlaw the manufacture and sale of alcoholic beverages without an Amendment to the Constitution authorizing Congress to make such laws! That’s how we got the 18th Amendment.
But today, we have forgotten that the federal government must have constitutional authority for its acts in order for them to be lawful.
Article I, Sec. 8, next to the last clause, delegates to Congress general legislative jurisdiction over the District of Columbia and the other tiny geographical areas referred to as the “federal enclaves”. Thus, Congress could legally regulate drugs in those tiny geographical areas.
Article I, Sec. 8, clause 14, authorizes Congress to make regulations governing the Military. So Congress has constitutional authority to make laws regulating drugs in the Military.
But over the Country at large, Congress has no constitutional authority to meddle in this issue.
As to any treaty which purports to regulate drugs within the United States, such would be
unconstitutional as not made “under the authority of the United States”. The federal
government may NOT do by Treaty that which it is prohibited from doing by the Constitution.
See: https://publiushuldah.wordpress.com/category/treaty-making-powers-of-the-united-states/