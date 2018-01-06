I understand that AG Jeff Sessions is about to declare war on legal state marijuana. I disagree strongly.

Understand: I DO NOT favor or endorse a) the Libertarian Party position on the war on drugs or b) that Virginia should join Colorado, Washington State and California etc. and legalize pot. I am an agnostic on those issues at the present time. (Isn’t it funny for a staunch Christian to say he’s an agnostic on any issue? There’ll probably be a pithy comment from Gene the Populist on this issue!) I do agree with some of the valid criticisms of the LP on drug laws, especially in the areas of civil liberties and criminalization. I also want to legalize industrial hemp and medical uses of pot or its derivatives. If you want to make simple possession of less than 1/2 ounce of pot a $100 civil penalty I am okay with that.

BUT

I favor decriminalization all over. Too many Federal criminal laws. (Too many state ones, too!) Realize this: In 1963 when JFK was assassinated in Texas, there was NO Federal law governing assassination of the President. Oswald would have been tried under state laws. Don’t you think Texas justice would have taken care of it?

And I respect the states’ right to decide these questions. So I oppose the Sessions prosecution concept and urge an law to reform the federal drug AND banking secrecy laws to allow legal pot in those states where it has been legalized.

We also need to renounce the UN anti-drug treaty or at least place our laws outside its jurisdiction. Remember the SCOTUS has held that a general Federal law supersedes an international treaty. Start passing those general laws immediately. I’d start with a statute saying that no Federal official shall be required by any authority, foreign or domestic, to obey any UN resolution of any kind.

About Elwood Sanders Elwood “Sandy” Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia’s first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)

