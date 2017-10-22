The African-American Libertarian activist and state senate candidate Corey Fauconier just sent me this statement on the Northam/Fairfax Flyer Flap:

“African-Americans keep voting for as party that does not have our perspective properly represented. We are looking for freedom and equality and we clearly are not finding this as members of the Democratic Party. African-American Virginians need to support the Libertarian Party and vote Cliff Hyra.

It’s not about White Supremacy or statues, it’s about the education of our children and then reduction of crime. Cause the last time I checked, white supremacists were not killing African-Americans in our community.”