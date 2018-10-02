Libertarian Activist and Hip Hop Artist Joins Virginia Right as a Contributor

Central Virginia, September 30, 2018— Libertarian Activist and Hip-Hop Artist Corey “Sage” Fauconier will be joining Virginia Right as a Contributor. Virginia Right is a conservative blog which strives to bring the public news, opinions and events from the political world. Virginia Right encourages the public to become engaged in the political process.

Since 2015, Fauconier has created a name for himself in both the Virginia and North Carolina affiliates of the Libertarian Party. In February 2015, Fauconier became the Campaign Manger for Carl R. Loser Libertarian Candidate for Virginia State Senate in the 10th District which includes Powhatan, Chesterfield and Richmond, Virginia. It was working with Loser that Fauconier created his first Libertarian inspired rap song called “Nice:Libertarian Theme.”

In 2016, Fauconier was appointed the Communications Chair of the Libertarian Party of Virginia. He was the first Black to hold that role.

In January 2017, Fauconier along with 35 volunteers secured the 250 ballot petition signatures to run as the Libertarian Candidate for Virginia State Senate District 9. This district included Charles City, Eastern Henrico County, the City of Richmond, Glen Allen, City of Ashland and parts of Hanover County. During the special election, Fauconier was endorsed by Republican United States Congressman Tom Garrett, The Virginia Citizens Defense League (VCDL), and Virginia Right. In addition to his endorsements, Fauconier released another single to express liberty. In December 2016 he recorded and released “Get In It”. The track recorded by James “Bully Boi” Harris of Da Factory Recording Studio in Manchester.

Even with super low voter turn out Fauconier was able to garner 8% of the vote and win the Elko district on the East End of Henrico County. Because of Fauconier’s run in the special election, Elko is now reflected as a yellow dot on the Virginia State Board of Elections map representing the Libertarian Party.

Fauconier says, “I am honored to contribute to Virginia Right. I like to fairly and justly report on both sides of the story. I hope to allow the readers to make their own decisions even if it may be different than my own.”

Elwood “Sandy” Sanders Attorney and fellow Contributor for Virginia Right says, “Fauconier has a voice in politics seldom heard and an almost unique manner of communicating that voice.”

Tom White Editor and Founder of Virginia Right says, “I am looking forward to reading Corey’s work!”

Be on the look-out for Corey ”Sage” Fauconier making positive contributions to Virginia Right as he invites Virginians to become involved in the political process.

About Virginia Right

Virginia Right is a conservative blog which strives to bring the public news, opinions and events from the political world. Virginia Right encourages the public to become engages in the political process. Join Virginia Right as we push back at the loss of liberty.

###

About Corey Fauconier Corey “Sage” Fauconier is a native of Cambria Heights, Queens, New York who currently resides in Henrico, Virginia. He is a graduate of Hampton University with a degree in Political Science (1994) and a Paralegal Studies Certificate (1996). Former Libertarian Candidtate for Virginia State Senate 2017. First Black Communications Chair of the Libertarian Party (2016), Hip Hop voice for the Libertarian Pary of Virginia and North Carolina.

Share this: Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...