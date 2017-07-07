I was impressed with what I read about the Libertarian Cliff Hyra kickoff for Governor.
From the Richmond Times-Dispatch:
Libertarian Cliff Hyra formally kicked off his campaign for governor Thursday, saying he would work to exempt the first $60,000 of household income from state income taxes, legalize marijuana and pardon people imprisoned solely for using drugs.
***
Hyra asserted that he’s proposing more substance than Gillespie or Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam, the Democratic nominee.
“I want to push actual ideas,” he said, adding: “I think if you want actual change, you should support me.”
Hyra stressed that he wants to run a civil campaign.
In the interview Wednesday at The Times-Dispatch, he said with a laugh: “If I didn’t respect people who disagree with me, I would not respect hardly anyone.”
Richmond magazine had a nice interview with the Libertarian hopeful.
Libertarian Cliff Hyra began his campaign for Virginia governor Thursday morning on a downtown street corner before a small group of reporters and sign-wielding supporters.
Hyra, 34, is a Virginia Tech alumnus and patent lawyer by trade who lives in Mechanicsville with his wife and three children. He is a first-time candidate for office who last month qualified to appear on the November ballot alongside Republican Ed Gillespie and Democrat Ralph Northam. At the kickoff event, Hyra cast his two opponents as self-interested and pitched himself as a viable alternative for voters dissatisfied with the establishment candidates.
Speaking of Virginia Tech (Go Hokies!) here is an report from a radio station in Lynchburg. And here is an op-ed in the Washington Post calling for Hyra to be in the debates. All in all a pretty good day for a third-party candidate.
About Elwood Sanders
Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)
- Web |
- More Posts (2279)
It is very important that Cliff Hyra take at least 10% of the vote in November so the Libertarian Party in Virginia takes its rightful seat at the table in Virginia politics. YOU Cuckservatives out there who want to take back control of your Establishment ( LOBBYIST CHAMBERCRAT) run Republican Party of Virginia?
YOU get a TRUE Libertarian on a stage in a debate format with a Republican and a Democrat and YOU will see your Republican Candidates who wrap themselves in the Constitution and Liberty and Flags magically and mysteriously morph back into the Conservatives they once claimed to be….
All those LIARS who promised to repeal and replace Obama Care for the last 7 years don’t deserve your votes in November.
Don’t Vote “R” in November. Vote Libertarian- and take back your Republican Party of Virginia.
Vote Principles, NOT PARTY.